‘Should think before speaking on any matter’: Danish Kaneria slams Shahid Afridi for his speech in PoK

Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria, who is currently serving a lifetime suspension from the sport, lashed out at former teammate Shahid Afridi for his recent speech against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The bowler asserted that the all-rounder should think before making such statement and what impact it leaves on Pakistan cricket.

“Shahid Afridi should think before speaking on any matter. If he wants to join politics then he should quit all ties with cricket. It is important to stay away from cricket if you are speaking like a politician. Speeches like these create a negative image of Pakistan cricket not only in India but also around the world,” Kaneria was quoted as saying by India TV.

Kaneria, who has represented Pakistan in 61 Tests and 18 ODIs, further slammed Afridi for taking help from Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh and venting against their nation.

“He appealed for help from them and after getting the help you end up saying things about their country and PM. What sort of friendship is this?” questioned Kaneria.

Post retirement normally cricketers become commentators coz of love for the game but Shahid Afridi has chosen to become spokesperson for Pak Hate Army which breeds terrorism-Cheer leaders of team terrorism & butchers of humanity have no right to question Prime Minister of India pic.twitter.com/4kLveyON1u — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) May 17, 2020

Afridi on his recent visit to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) made controversial remarks against Prime Minister Modi, blaming him for the current situation in the valley.

He received heavy backlash from former India cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh and players Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan and Harbhajan Singh.

Pak has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl says 16 yr old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs. Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won’t get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 17, 2020

Is waqt jab saari duniya corona se lad rahi hai us waqt bhi tumko kashmir ki padi hai.

Kashmir humara tha humare hai aur humara hi rahega. Chaiyeh 22 crore le ao, humara ek, sava lakh ke barabar hai . Baaki ginti apne aap kar lena @SAfridiOfficial — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 17, 2020

Gosh! What all a person must do to remain relevant! Even more so for a nation that is living on alms. So, better do something for your failed nation and leave #Kashmir alone. I am a proud Kashmiri and it is and will always remain an inalienable part of India. Jai Hind!🇮🇳❤️💪 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Kaneria feels that cricketing ties between the two neighbours should resume and the political tensions between the two countries should be resolved with dialogues from the leaders.

“Cricketing ties between the two countries should resume. India and Pakistan have some political tension between them, which the government of both countries should resolve with dialogue so that cricket can return.”

Kaneria is banned from participating in cricketing activities for his role in spot-fixing incident in England’s County cricket.

