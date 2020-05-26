Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
‘Should think before speaking on any matter’: Danish Kaneria slams Shahid Afridi for his speech in PoK

Shahid Afridi on his recent visit to the PoK made controversial remarks against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, blaming him for the current situation in the valley.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 26, 2020 12:47:35 pm
Danish Kaneria, Danish Kaneria Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Danish Kaneria ban, Danish Kaneria match fixing, Danish Kaneria emotional, cricket news Danish Kaneria lashed out at former teammate Shahid Afridi for his recent speech against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria, who is currently serving a lifetime suspension from the sport, lashed out at former teammate Shahid Afridi for his recent speech against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The bowler asserted that the all-rounder should think before making such statement and what impact it leaves on Pakistan cricket.

“Shahid Afridi should think before speaking on any matter. If he wants to join politics then he should quit all ties with cricket. It is important to stay away from cricket if you are speaking like a politician. Speeches like these create a negative image of Pakistan cricket not only in India but also around the world,” Kaneria was quoted as saying by India TV.

Kaneria, who has represented Pakistan in 61 Tests and 18 ODIs, further slammed Afridi for taking help from Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh and venting against their nation.

“He appealed for help from them and after getting the help you end up saying things about their country and PM. What sort of friendship is this?” questioned Kaneria.

Afridi on his recent visit to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) made controversial remarks against Prime Minister Modi, blaming him for the current situation in the valley.

He received heavy backlash from former India cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh and players Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan and Harbhajan Singh.

Meanwhile, Kaneria feels that cricketing ties between the two neighbours should resume and the political tensions between the two countries should be resolved with dialogues from the leaders.

“Cricketing ties between the two countries should resume. India and Pakistan have some political tension between them, which the government of both countries should resolve with dialogue so that cricket can return.”

Kaneria is banned from participating in cricketing activities for his role in spot-fixing incident in England’s County cricket.

