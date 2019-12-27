If Pakistan players mistreated Danish Kaneria they must be exposed: PCB

Danish Kaneria, who played for Pakistan between 2000 and 2010, was the only Hindu player in the team at the time. (File Photo) Danish Kaneria, who played for Pakistan between 2000 and 2010, was the only Hindu player in the team at the time. (File Photo)

The PCB has responded to claims of religious discrimination against Danish Kaneria within the Pakistan dressing room by saying that players of the past decade must speak on the matter.

Saying that the PCB or the “entire Pakistan cricket set-up” should not get involved in the matter, a board spokesperson said on Friday if any players mistreated Kaneria, the only Hindu player in the national team in the last decade, they should be exposed.

“Look both Akhtar and Kaneria are retired players they are not contracted to us so they can do or say what they want. It is their opinion. And they are making allegations about behaviour of some players not about the entire Pakistan cricket set-up or board,” a PCB spokesperson said.

“Inzamam-ul-Haq, Rashid Latif, Younis Khan, Muhammad Yousuf, all these guys captained Pakistan when Kaneria was playing. They should respond to what Akhtar and Kaneria are saying. Why should the board get involved?” he questioned.

Akhtar and Kaneria have got support from former Test players Iqbal Qasim and Mohsin Khan.

“If some players have mistreated Kaneria only because of his religion than they must be exposed,” Qasim said.

“A player should only be judged on his cricketing ability and commitments to the team not his religion, colour or creed,” added former Test opener Mohsin Khan.

Kaneria, who played for Pakistan between 2000 and 2010, is only the second Hindu player to play for Pakistan, the other being Anil Dalpat, incidentally Kaneria’s uncle, a wicketkeeper who played in the 1980s.

Despite his 261 wickets in 62 Tests, Kaneria’s career came to a rocky end in 2012 when the ECB banned him for life on grounds of match fixing.

