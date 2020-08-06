scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 06, 2020
Top News

It is a moment of great satisfaction: Danish Kaneria hails Ram Janmbhoomi poojan

Danish Kaneria stated that the day was historic for all the Hindus across the world as Lord Ram is our ideal.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 6, 2020 10:35:21 am
Danish Kaneria took to social media to congratulate Hindus on the occasion of Ram Mandir bhoomi poojan.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of a temple dedicated to Lord Ram in  Ayodhya, wishes poured in from across the world. People expressed their gratitude by sending their messages on social media, and among those was former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria.

The former cricketer on Wednesday stated that the day was historic for all the Hindus across the world as Lord Ram is our ideal. He also hoped that the beauty of Lord Ram lies in his character and not in his name, adding he is a symbol of victory of good over evil.

The Indian PM along with the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries performed the bhoomi poojan of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The PM addressed the nation soon after participating in the rituals and stated that the Ram temple will be a ‘modern’ symbol of Indian culture and will inspire the generations to come.

The former Pakistan cricketer had earlier slammed teammate Shahid Afridi for his controversial remarks against India and PM Modi. Kaneria had then said that the all-rounder should think before making any statement and what impact it leaves on Pakistan cricket.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie set up Ireland’s highest run chase in ODIs
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Aug 06: Latest News