‘Fixer and liar, sold his soul’: Danish Kaneria-Faisal Iqbal Twitter war turns ugly

Former Pakistan leg spinner Danish Kaneria has been quite active on Twitter recently and made headlines for his direct attacks on former Pakistan players and the PCB.

Earlier this week, Kaneria had stated he lacked the support of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to excel and break many records at the international level.

Kaneria, who has the most number of wickets for Pakistan as a leg spinner in the longest format, had reacted to a video posted by former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq on his Youtube channel where he talked about Brian Lara’s domination over the leg-spinner in the 2006 Multan Test against West Indies.

I have taken @BrianLara’s wicket 5 times in my career. He was a good cricketer. If PCB had supported me, I would have broken many big records. @Inzamam08 https://t.co/RJHb3xR1r7 — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) April 12, 2020

In that match, the leggie had sledged Lara which turned out to be a wrong move as Lara punished Kaneria with three successive sixes and a four in that same over.

Faisal Iqbal didn’t play that game but was the 12th man in the team.

Reacting to Kaneria’s comments, former explosive Pakistan opener, Faisal Iqbal took a jibe at his sledge and said: “I still remember this match as a 12man Pakistan and was just watching the sixes going in the stands in his 200 double hundred… defiantly a dumb sledge Face with rolling eyes by Kaneria to the king @BrianLara and than later Kaneria himself got scared”, he wrote.

I still remember this match as a 12man 🇵🇰 and was just watching the sixes going in the stands 🙈 in his 200 double hundred… defiantly a dumb ass sledge 🙄 by Kaneria to the king @BrianLara and than later Kaneria himself got scared 💨🤣 https://t.co/rUYVxZkqoH — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏 فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) April 13, 2020

Kaneria responded saying: “Look who is talking about cricket ???? Please check you stats first. ???? Also mention other matches that I have won. By the way, @BrianLara was a legendary cricketer. I respect him a lot.”

Look who is talking about cricket 🤣 Please check you stats first. 😏 Also mention other matches that I have won. By the way, @BrianLara was a legendary cricketer. I respect him a lot. https://t.co/4eEMyjYvbb — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) April 15, 2020

From here the war of words on Twitter exploded with Iqbal calling Kaneria a ‘FIXER and a LIAR’.

Better than a FIXER and a LIAR stats..😏 who sold his 🖤soul for year’s in GREED 💵💴💸💰💷 and now trying to gain a FAKE sympathy by playing Religion card 24/7🤣!! Proudly wore 🇵🇰💚 this on my chest and proud of my all around stats☺️at least they are CLEAN!! https://t.co/1FliYai9oH — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏 فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) April 15, 2020

I never sold my country for money. I am proud to be a Pakistani 🇵🇰. There are people who have sold their country and who are still welcomed in the team. Will you speak about them? And everyone knows how you have played cricket. Attention seeker 😏 https://t.co/v2Kmh9BNrj — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) April 15, 2020

This war doesn’t seem like ending anytime soon.

