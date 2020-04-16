Follow Us:
Thursday, April 16, 2020
COVID19

‘Fixer and liar, sold his soul’: Danish Kaneria-Faisal Iqbal Twitter war turns ugly

Earlier this week, Danish Kaneria had stated he lacked the support of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to excel and break many records at the international level.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: April 16, 2020 4:27:12 pm
Danish Kaneria and Faisal Iqbal engaged in an ugly Twitter war. (Source: Screengrab/Twitter)

Former Pakistan leg spinner Danish Kaneria has been quite active on Twitter recently and made headlines for his direct attacks on former Pakistan players and the PCB.

Earlier this week, Kaneria had stated he lacked the support of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to excel and break many records at the international level.

Kaneria, who has the most number of wickets for Pakistan as a leg spinner in the longest format, had reacted to a video posted by former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq on his Youtube channel where he talked about Brian Lara’s domination over the leg-spinner in the 2006 Multan Test against West Indies.

In that match, the leggie had sledged Lara which turned out to be a wrong move as Lara punished Kaneria with three successive sixes and a four in that same over.

Faisal Iqbal didn’t play that game but was the 12th man in the team.

Reacting to Kaneria’s comments, former explosive Pakistan opener, Faisal Iqbal took a jibe at his sledge and said: “I still remember this match as a 12man Pakistan and was just watching the sixes going in the stands in his 200 double hundred… defiantly a dumb sledge Face with rolling eyes by Kaneria to the king @BrianLara and than later Kaneria himself got scared”, he wrote.

Kaneria responded saying: “Look who is talking about cricket ???? Please check you stats first. ???? Also mention other matches that I have won. By the way, @BrianLara was a legendary cricketer. I respect him a lot.”

From here the war of words on Twitter exploded with Iqbal calling Kaneria a ‘FIXER and a LIAR’.

This war doesn’t seem like ending anytime soon.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

From politics to DJing & biotechnology: Ex La Liga stars take up varied career options post retirement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Apr 16: Latest News