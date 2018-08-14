Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 14, 2018
India vs England: Danielle Wyatt ‘trolls’ Arjun Tendulkar during second Test at Lord’s

England women's cricketer Danielle Wyatt took a cheeky dig at youngster Arjun Tendulkar during the 4th Day of the Test between India and England.

By: Sports Desk | Published: August 14, 2018 9:13:06 am
Arjun Tendulkar Arjun Tendulkar helped the ground staff at Lord’s. (Source: Twitter/Lord’s Cricket Ground)
Arjun Tendulkar, the son of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, helped out Lord’s cricket staff during the rain-affected 2nd Test between India and England. The 18-year, who recently made his debut for India U-19 against the two-Test match series against Sri Lanka, is currently in London to train with Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) youth setup and was seen participating in India’s training sessions. The youngster was seen bowling to skipper Virat Kohi and Murali Vijay at the nets, and also helped out in bringing the covers on the field whenever it rained during the match.

After the 2nd Day of the Test, his help for the ground staff was appreciated by Lord’s Cricket Ground management, who in a tweet, wrote, “Not only has he been training with @MCCYC4L recently & but he has also been lending a helping hand to our Groundstaff!”

On Sunday, Arjun was trolled by England women’s cricketer and friend Danielle Wyatt when rain interrupted the play. Wyatt, who was at the stadium, shared a clip on her official Instagram account of the young cricketer helping the ground staff with the caption, Get to work @ArjunTendulkar24.”

Just last week, Arjun had gone for Lunch with Wyatt and shared a photo on his official Instagram account.

India were crushed by England in the second Test by an innings and 159 runs after another poor performance by the batsmen. Seamers James Anderson and Stuart Broad bundled out India for 130 in the second innings to seal the win. With the win, the hosts took a 2-0 lead in the 5-match series.

