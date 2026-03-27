Daniel Vettori lauds stand-in Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Ishan Kishan, says his confidence as player and leader led to captaincy gig

Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Daniel Vettori lauded Ishan Kishan and said that the team management had little hesitation in appointing the Jharkhand player the captaincy after regular skipper Pat Cummins was set to miss the initial stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

“I think Ishan’s been around in the IPL for a long period of time now. He’s been with a number of teams and he’s been highly successful, so, he brings in his own confidence around that. The fact that he’s led the U19s and his state team and they won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this year brings a confident person, a confident player and a really confident leader and those are the attributes that we really looked at when he was appointed. His combination with Abhishek, they’re good friends, they know the team exceptionally well and I really feel like those two will lead from the front this season,” Vettori said in the pre-match press meet on Friday.