Dangerous pitch abandons West Indies domestic match in Antigua as Jayden Seales bouncer strikes Jeremiah Louis on helmet

Jeremiah Louis was struck on helmet by a bouncer by Jayden Seales as a domestic match was abandoned in West Indies due to dangerous pitch. (PHOTO: Screengrab/X)

A domestic red ball cricket match between Trinidad & Tobago and Leeward Islands in the West Indies Championship was abandoned due to a dangerous pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua after Jeremiah Louis was hit on the helmet while batting.

The umpires decided to abandon the match early on Tuesday (Day 3 of the match) after the Leeward Islands seamer Louis was struck on the helmet by fast bowler Jayden Seales.

Louis was subsequently taken to a hospital with a suspected concussion after a short-pitched delivery from Trinidad and Tobago and West Indies seamer Jayden Seales rose sharply and struck him on the side of the head during the first session of day three. Louis collapsed to the ground before removing his helmet and striking the turf in frustration. He then kicked his helmet toward a short-leg fielder and walked off toward the pavilion.