Dangerous pitch abandons West Indies domestic match in Antigua as Jayden Seales bouncer strikes Jeremiah Louis on helmet

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A domestic red ball cricket match between Trinidad & Tobago and Leeward Islands in the West Indies Championship was abandoned due to a dangerous pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua after Jeremiah Louis was hit on the helmet while batting.
The umpires decided to abandon the match early on Tuesday (Day 3 of the match) after the Leeward Islands seamer Louis was struck on the helmet by fast bowler Jayden Seales.
Louis was subsequently taken to a hospital with a suspected concussion after a short-pitched delivery from Trinidad and Tobago and West Indies seamer Jayden Seales rose sharply and struck him on the side of the head during the first session of day three. Louis collapsed to the ground before removing his helmet and striking the turf in frustration. He then kicked his helmet toward a short-leg fielder and walked off toward the pavilion.
Twenty-seven wickets had fallen across the three days, one of only 12 fixtures in a reduced domestic First-Class season.
A Cricket West Indies statement said Louis is “reported to be in a stable condition.”
The statement added the match, held at the Sir Vivian Richards stadium in Antigua, had been called off because the playing surface displayed “unpredictable and uneven behaviour, raising serious concerns for player safety”.
Jayden Seales has claimed the first seven wickets to fall in an innings for Trinidad & Tobago against Leeward Islands, but looks set to be denied the chance to take 10 with the game halted due to a dangerous pitch. The last ball before the suspension is not for the faint-hearted pic.twitter.com/o4G5ULiSAh
— Ben Gardner (@Ben_Wisden) April 21, 2026
“Following discussions with the curator, it was determined [by the umpires] that the pitch could not be safely repaired without creating an unfair advantage and was therefore deemed unfit to resume, resulting in the match being abandoned as a draw. Both teams will be awarded points earned up until the abandonment of the contest in accordance with the championship’s playing conditions,” said CWI in a statement.
The board’s statement added: “CWI further advises that no matches are scheduled at the Sir Viv Richards Stadium until the Championship Final, set for May 17-20, and confirms that all necessary resources and expertise will be deployed to ensure the preparation of a safe and competitive playing surface for that fixture. It is also important to note that the surface used for the Leeward Islands vs Trinidad and Tobago match is one of six pitches available at the venue and differs from the one used for match one of the Guyana vs Windward Islands series. CWI will continue to prioritise player safety while ensuring the highest standards of pitch preparation and match operations across all venues.”
Leewards coach Wilden Cornwall said that it was “devastating” to see Louis stretchered off. “He’s in the hospital at the moment,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “I just hope that everything goes well for him and [there is] no really serious damage. It was really devastating to see exactly what took place this morning.”
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