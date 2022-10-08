scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Dane Cleaver replaces injured Daryl Mitchell in New Zealand’s squad for Tri-Series

Cleaver, who made his international debut earlier this year, will join the squad assembled in Christchurch on Saturday ahead of the team’s first Tri-Series match against Pakistan at Hagley Oval.

Dane Cleaver has made his international debut earlier this year.

Wicketkeeper-batter Dane Cleaver has been called into the New Zealand squad for the T20 Tri-Series to replace the injured Daryl Mitchell. The Kiwi team still needs some time to take a call on Mitchell’s availability for the ICC T20 World Cup, with the squad set to depart for Australia on October 15.

According to a NZC statement, “Mitchell’s injury will continue to be assessed over the coming week ahead of the team’s scheduled departure for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next Saturday.”

In a major blow to the Kiwi team ahead of the T20 World Cup, all-rounder Daryl Mitchell was ruled out of the T20 Tri-Series in Christchurch after fracturing his hand during training on Friday.

“The all-rounder sustained a blow to his right-hand while batting in the nets, with an X-Ray later revealing a fracture to his fifth metacarpal (pinkie finger),” New Zealand cricket said in a statement.

New Zealand team’s physio Theo Kapakoulakis confirmed Mitchell’s hand had been placed in a cast which would need to remain on for at least two weeks.

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 08:47:33 am


