Dane Cleaver replaces injured Daryl Mitchell in New Zealand’s squad for Tri-Series

Wicketkeeper-batter Dane Cleaver has been called into the New Zealand squad for the T20 Tri-Series to replace the injured Daryl Mitchell. The Kiwi team still needs some time to take a call on Mitchell’s availability for the ICC T20 World Cup, with the squad set to depart for Australia on October 15.

Cleaver, who made his international debut earlier this year, will join the squad assembled in Christchurch on Saturday ahead of the team’s first Tri-Series match against Pakistan at Hagley Oval.

According to a NZC statement, “Mitchell’s injury will continue to be assessed over the coming week ahead of the team’s scheduled departure for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next Saturday.”

Squad News | Wicket-keeper batsman @DaneCleaver has been called into the T20 Tri-Series Squad to replace the injured @dazmitchell47. Mitchell’s injury will continue to be assessed over the coming week ahead of the team’s scheduled departure for the @T20WorldCup next Saturday. pic.twitter.com/fbQn5TdT7z — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 7, 2022

In a major blow to the Kiwi team ahead of the T20 World Cup, all-rounder Daryl Mitchell was ruled out of the T20 Tri-Series in Christchurch after fracturing his hand during training on Friday.

“The all-rounder sustained a blow to his right-hand while batting in the nets, with an X-Ray later revealing a fracture to his fifth metacarpal (pinkie finger),” New Zealand cricket said in a statement.

New Zealand team’s physio Theo Kapakoulakis confirmed Mitchell’s hand had been placed in a cast which would need to remain on for at least two weeks.