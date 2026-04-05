IPL | Dale Steyn on RR’s Tushar Deshpande after last over heroics vs GT: ‘This bowling performance will ensure Indian selectors don’t take their eyes off him’

Tushar Deshpande of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans during Match 9 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad , India, on April 4, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn had high praise for Rajasthan Royals bowler Tushar Deshpande who defended 11 runs in the last over in Gujarat Titans’ chase on Saturday, saying that the Indian selectors will have a close eye on the pacer in the IPL.

“The final over bowled by Tushar Deshpande was exceptional. He executed his yorkers perfectly under pressure, did not give any chances to a player like Rashid Khan to find the boundary and he ensured his team did not suffer any hiccups in the final over of a 200-plus run chase. It is very difficult for a bowler to stay calm in such a high-pressure situation because a lot of things go through your mind. But, to ensure your plans are executed perfectly without feeling the pressure is a rare skill,” Steyn said on Star Sports.