‘Lost my number’: Dale Steyn takes a dig at SA selectors after T20I snub

Dale Steyn, South Africa’s premier fast bowler, has taken a veiled dig at Cricket South Africa (CSA) selectors after he was ignored from the three T20Is against India next month.

South African selectors have named three uncapped players for the T20I series with Temba Bavuma, Bjorn Fortuin and Anrich Nortje finding a place. However, Dale Steyn’s name went missing from the squad.

Responding to a tweet which questioned his absence, Steyn revealed that he had made himself available for selection but the selectors missed his number.

“I did… Obviously lost my number in the reshuffling of the coaching staff,” Steyn wrote in his tweet taking an indirect dig at the selectors.

Interesting ‘footnote’ at the end of CSA’s squad announcement for T20Is and Tests vs India… “Chris Morris did not make himself available for selection.” — Neil Manthorp (@NeilManthorp) August 13, 2019

I did… Obviously lost my number in the reshuffling of coaching staff. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) August 13, 2019

Dale Steyn had announced his retirement from Test cricket last week but made himself available for the shorter format.