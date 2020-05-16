Sachin Tendulkar was out in his 190s but umpire wanted to ‘make it back to hotel’: Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn was one of the bowlers on the receiving end when Sachin Tendulkar scored the first 200 in ODIs in 2010. (File Photo/AP) Dale Steyn was one of the bowlers on the receiving end when Sachin Tendulkar scored the first 200 in ODIs in 2010. (File Photo/AP)

Sachin Tendulkar scored the first double century in ODI cricket in 2010, but Dale Steyn said he had got Tendulkar’s wicket when he was in his 190s in that match. Umpire Ian Gould did not give him out and told Steyn he wanted to “make it back to the hotel”.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast with James Anderson, Dale Steyn said about the record-breaking ODI in Gwalior, “Tendulkar scored the first double hundred in ODI cricket, and it was against us in Gwalior. And I actually remember – I think I got him out lbw when he was about 190 odd. Ian Gould was the umpire, and he gave him not out.

“And I was like, ‘Why, why did you give him not out!? That’s so dead.’ And he was like, ‘Mate, look around – if I gave him out, I won’t make it back to the hotel.'”

#OnThisDay in 2010, @sachin_rt created history by becoming the 1st batsman to score a 200 in ODIs. 🇮🇳👏 Relive the knock 👉 https://t.co/yFPy4Q1lQB pic.twitter.com/F1DtPmo2Gm — BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2020

The Proteas suffered a 153-run defeat in the match, with India having posted a mammoth 401/3 on the back of Tendulkar’s double century.

READ | Would still give him out: Ian Gould on infamous Tendulkar LBW decision vs Pakistan

Steyn also spoke about the challenge of bowling to Tendulkar in front of a home crowd.

“You bowl a bad bowl, and he hits you for four – he’s on nought and he hits you for four in Mumbai, it feels like the world is closing in on you. He’s only on four not out, he may as well have been on 500,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd