Bringing MCG to its feet: From Steyn’s ‘polite’ run-out to Coulter-Nile’s acrobatics

Dale Steyn was involved in a funny episode when he completed a run-out against Melbourne Renegades to send all-rounder Tom Andrews back to the pavilion. The incident happened in the ongoing Big Bash League match between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades, when the former South African pacer teased the batsman, asking him to make it back to the crease before removing the bails and then putting it back on the stumps.

During the second delivery of the final over of the Renegades innings, Will Sutherland failed to make any contact to a straight delivery by Steyn and Andrews from the other end tried to sneak a quick leg bye.

While Sutherland didn’t respond to Andrews’ call, the latter already ran to the other end providing enough time to wicketkeeper Peter Handscomb to throw the ball back at Steyn to complete the run-out.

Coming in to bat at No 9, Andrews only managed to add three runs to the Renegades total, as they posted a paltry 142/9 in their 20 overs quota.

Steyn completed his four-overs quota with a clinical spell of 16/2. Apart from the South African, the spin duo of Sandeep Lamichhane and Adam Zampa combined to scalp 5 for 45 from their eight overs.

In the 14th over of the Renegades innings, Nathan Coulter-Nile combined with Ben Dunk to complete a brilliant catch in the long-on area to send Shaun Marsh packing on 43.

Chasing a 143-run target, Marcus Stoinis completed his tenth T20 half-century and was well supported by Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell as the duo stitched a match-winning 68-run-stand for the third wicket.

