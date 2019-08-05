Dale Steyn retires from Test cricket with immediate effect

Dale Steyn announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect on Monday bringing down the curtains on one of the great fast bowling Test careers of the modern era. The 36-year-old said that he took the decision as he wanted to prolong his career.

Steyn will be available to play for South Africa in One-Day and T20 International series. Steyn continues to be a nationally contracted player for the 2019/2020 season in white-ball cricket and therefore remains available for the Standard Bank Proteas in both One-Day International and T20 International cricket.

“Today I walk away from a format of the game I love so much. In my opinion Test cricket is the best version of this game. It tests you mentally, physically, emotionally,” said Steyn in an emotional statement.

“Dale is undoubtedly one of the all-time greats of cricket. From the time he made his Test debut against England in 2004 and dismissed their captain, Michael Vaughan, with a superb delivery, he has been one of the standout fast bowlers in world cricket.” – said CSA chief Thabang Greg Moroe.