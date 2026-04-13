Dale Steyn reacts to Jasprit Bumrah’s spell of 0-35 against RCB: ‘He’s put on a show tonight’

In a tournament where he has so often been the difference-maker for the Mumbai Indians, Jasprit Bumrah has endured a rare lean start to IPL 2026. The 32-year-old is yet to pick up a wicket after four matches, with figures of 0/123 from 15 overs.

While his control and execution have largely remained intact, the lack of breakthroughs has stood out in a struggling bowling unit and for a team searching for momentum, Bumrah’s quiet start has only added to their early-season concerns.

South African pace bowling legend Dale Steyn, however, backed Bumrah’s spell against RCB on Sunday, saying that he ‘put on a show’ with his skill set and his yorker, in particular, was “fantastic”.