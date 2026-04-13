Dale Steyn reacts to Jasprit Bumrah’s spell of 0-35 against RCB: ‘He’s put on a show tonight’

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In a tournament where he has so often been the difference-maker for the Mumbai Indians, Jasprit Bumrah has endured a rare lean start to IPL 2026. The 32-year-old is yet to pick up a wicket after four matches, with figures of 0/123 from 15 overs.
While his control and execution have largely remained intact, the lack of breakthroughs has stood out in a struggling bowling unit and for a team searching for momentum, Bumrah’s quiet start has only added to their early-season concerns.
South African pace bowling legend Dale Steyn, however, backed Bumrah’s spell against RCB on Sunday, saying that he ‘put on a show’ with his skill set and his yorker, in particular, was “fantastic”.
“You’d take those figures every day of the week, in this total. He has put on a show tonight with all his skills, his yorker in particular has been fantastic. Yes, he has missed his length on occasion, but you don’t see that often from him,” Steyn said on Star Sports.
Former India off-spinner R Ashwin had also come out in support of the pacer on Sunday, saying Bumrah’s ability to bowl yorkers was more crucial than him being on the wickets column.
“The lack of wickets narrative for Bumrah can hamper the teams cause! Him nailing yorkers and choking the opposition for every single run is even more important than him looking to get wickets, especially in venues like the Wankhede.When you can’t bowl overs on the trot, your wicket taking ability depends on your partners who hand the over to you. We have had so many years of T20 cricket now & bowling in partnerships as a defensive group is still a seed in the minds of bowling groups. Malinga nailed it, when he spoke during the 10th over mark,” Ashwin wrote on X on Sunday.
The lack of wickets narrative for Bumrah can hamper the teams cause!
Him nailing yorkers and choking the opposition for every single run is even more important than him looking to get wickets, especially in venues like the Wankhede.
When you can’t bowl overs on the trot, your…
— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 12, 2026
It hasn’t just been Jasprit Bumrah who has struggled for wickets, with the rest of the MI attack also failing to step up. Trent Boult has managed just one wicket in three matches, conceding 110 runs at an economy rate of 12.22, underlining the team’s broader bowling concerns. While Shardul Thakur has picked up five wickets, those returns have come at a price, with the runs conceded undermining his overall impact.
The five-time champions next take on Punjab Kings at home on Thursday.
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