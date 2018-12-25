Dale Steyn on the cusp of breaking Shaun Pollock’s Test record

South Africa seamer Dale Steyn is on the verge of eclipsing Shaun Pollock’s record of 421 wickets and becoming the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket for South Africa. Both Steyn and Pollock are standing at 421 wickets in Test cricket. Now, as Steyn is all set to breach the mark when he returns for the Proteas in the three-match Test series against Pakistan which begins on Boxing day. However, the 35-year-old has said that he has a bigger goal than just the record and is feeling like a 23-year-old after the long break.

Advertising

“I’m just looking forward to getting out there,” Steyn said, adding “I’ve been answering that question about that record for about two years now so we’ve passed that.”

“I have got a lot of wickets in me than just one more. I haven’t saved myself to take one more wicket than Polly. There is a bigger goal at the end of the day. It’ll be a beautiful thing to happen to me if it does. These honours are great things to achieve and I’ll be highly honoured. But when I do, I’ll get back to the end of my mark and try and take another one. That’s the plan,” EspnCricinfo quoted him as saying.

Talking about his return from the injury, the 35-year-old seamer said, “Many people don’t know the seriousness of that injury. You can’t just pick yourself up and start going again.”

“But it was wonderful to have that break. I got a lot closer with my family, something a lot of us struggle with because we’re on the road for so long. I was able to build great relationships with people who are close to me. And travel while I’m still young and come back really excited to play cricket at the highest level. I feel like I’m 23,” he added.