Dale Steyn offers to coach Nepal after minnows push England to the brink in Wankhede thriller

The England game was one of the moments from recent years that Nepal had pushed a full-member nation to the brink.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readFeb 9, 2026 06:46 PM IST
Nandan Yadav nepal vs EnglandNepal's Nandan Yadav, second left, celebrates the wicket of England's Jos Buttler, left, with teammates during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Nepal in Mumbai, India, Sunday,Feb. 8, 2026.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
After Nepal almost brought down mighty England cricket team in their T20 World Cup opener on Sunday, legendary South African pacer Dale Steyn offered his services to the team via a Twitter post.

“Nepal, I offer my services to you if you ever need em! Up, up and UP!” Steyn tweeted.

The offer from the retired Steyn to coach/mentor the Nepal team came after the Asian side fell short by just four runs in the game against England’s total of 184. At one point, Nepal would have felt that the game was in the bag: needing 46 runs from the final three overs, they smashed and slashed their way to needing just 10 runs from the final over.

“That’s a big thing for us. A legend who ruled cricket for 10 years is tweeting about us,” Nepal pacer Nandan Yadav told reporters in Mumbai after the match, about Steyn’s offer.

“But it’s up to the management team, so we cannot approach him directly. Maybe we could, I ‌am not sure how to answer that one.”

The Asian country’s team will return to action against Italy on Thursday. The England game was one of the moments from recent years that Nepal had pushed a full-member nation to the brink.

“We are improving in a good way,” the pacer said. “Games like this are good for us and for our cricket.”

Nepal’s Rohit Paudel, while talking about the game, said: “Result-wise, it didn’t go our way, but effort-wise, I give 100% on fielding, bowling and batting. England were also struggling with death bowling, but Sam Curran bowled really well. It’s hard for bowlers in death overs to bowl, especially yorkers, those slower bouncers. But I think we’ll improve from there.”

The players themselves identified the areas that had caused the narrow defeat to England.

“We need to focus more on our death bowling. We tend to give away more runs there. Even while batting, saving a few runs or taking more singles can change games like this,” Nandan admitted.

