Dale Steyn offers to coach Nepal after minnows push England to the brink in Wankhede thriller

Nepal's Nandan Yadav, second left, celebrates the wicket of England's Jos Buttler, left, with teammates during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Nepal in Mumbai, India, Sunday,Feb. 8, 2026.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

After Nepal almost brought down mighty England cricket team in their T20 World Cup opener on Sunday, legendary South African pacer Dale Steyn offered his services to the team via a Twitter post.

“Nepal, I offer my services to you if you ever need em! Up, up and UP!” Steyn tweeted.

The offer from the retired Steyn to coach/mentor the Nepal team came after the Asian side fell short by just four runs in the game against England’s total of 184. At one point, Nepal would have felt that the game was in the bag: needing 46 runs from the final three overs, they smashed and slashed their way to needing just 10 runs from the final over.