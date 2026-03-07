Dale Steyn says New Zealand should inherit ‘chokers’ tag if they fail to beat India in T20 World Cup final: ‘I am formally handing over that card to you’

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn said that if New Zealand fail to defeat India at Ahmedabad in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday, the unwanted ‘chokers’ tag should be passed on from the Proteas to the Kiwis. Steyn said that the Black Caps had played more World Cup finals than the South Africans and they should inherit the chokers tag if they do not get the job done on Sunday. New Zealand played the finals of the 2019 50-over World Cup, 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy and came up short on all three occasions.

“Let’s be honest here. Everyone likes to call South Africa chokers, but I am going to say it. New Zealand haven’t won many World Cups themselves, and they have been in more finals than we have. So, no offence, New Zealand, but please go on to win this,” said Steyn on AB de Villiers YouTube channel.