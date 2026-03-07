Dale Steyn says New Zealand should inherit ‘chokers’ tag if they fail to beat India in T20 World Cup final: ‘I am formally handing over that card to you’

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn said that if New Zealand fail to defeat India at Ahmedabad in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday, the unwanted ‘chokers’ tag should be passed on from the Proteas to the Kiwis. Steyn said that the Black Caps had played more World Cup finals than the South Africans and they should inherit the chokers tag if they do not get the job done on Sunday. New Zealand played the finals of the 2019 50-over World Cup, 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy and came up short on all three occasions.
“Let’s be honest here. Everyone likes to call South Africa chokers, but I am going to say it. New Zealand haven’t won many World Cups themselves, and they have been in more finals than we have. So, no offence, New Zealand, but please go on to win this,” said Steyn on AB de Villiers YouTube channel.
“Otherwise, I am formally handing over that card to you; it’s yours. I love New Zealand, but they won’t beat India. It would require a monumental choke from India. I am calling it; it’s possible. I really want them (New Zealand) to win, but do I think they’ll beat India? No,” Steyn added.
The Kiwis hasn’t had the best of time in this edition of the World Cup, losing to South Africa in the Group stage and also falling to England in the Super 8s. They would already be eliminated if not for Pakistan’s inability to overhaul their net run rate in the last match of the Super 8s.
But after qualifying for the semifinal, the Kiwis played one of their best matches of the tournament against favourites South Africa, thrashing them by 9 wickets, courtesy a 33-ball century by Finn Allen, to punch their ticket to the summit clash.
New Zealand have reached eight ICC finals since winning the ICC KnockOut Trophy in 2000, but won just one – the 2021 World Test Championship final against India.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.