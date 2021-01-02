Dale Steyn makes himself unavailable for IPL 2021, clarifies hasn’t retired

South African pacer Dale Steyn made himself unavailable to play in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) but clarified that he has not retired and will be featuring in other leagues throughout the year.

The bowler, who had retired from Test cricket in 2019 as South Africa’s highest wicket-taker in the format, tweeted, “Cricket tweet. Just a short message to let everyone know that I’ve made myself unavailable for RCB at this years IPL, I’m also not planning on playing for another team, just taking some time off during that period. Thank you to RCB for understanding. No I’m not retired.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “I will be playing in other leagues, nicely spaced out to give myself a opportunity to do something’s I’ve been excited about as well as continue to play the game I love so much. NO, I’m not retired. Winking face. Here’s to a great 2021.”

In Tests, Steyn finished with 439 wickets in 93 matches at an outstanding average of 22.95 and a strike rate of 42.30.

In the one-dayers, he has so far collected 195 wickets from 125 games at an average of 25.9 and a strike rate of 31.9.

Steyn played in three matches in the IPL 2020 for RCB and claimed one wicket. He last played in the Lanka Premier League representing the Kandy Tuskers.