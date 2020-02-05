Dale Steyn calls on Google to change ‘false’ information on Wikipedia

Steyn had retired from Test cricket in 2019. Steyn had retired from Test cricket in 2019.

South African quick Dale Steyn called on Google to help him change a piece of information on Wikipedia which he claimed as ‘false’. His tweet sparked an immediate response on the social media platform. While several users pointed out that Google has nothing to do with Wikipedia (an online encyclopedia maintained by a community of volunteer editors), another section reminded him that anyone is free to edit on the page.

Can anyone from @google help me change the information of me on your Wikipedia? A pretty serious point of information is FALSE and I’d love to have it changed. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) February 4, 2020

However, it must be noted that if one does go on to edit the content then there will be the risk of getting called out for editing your own Wikipedia page. The Wikipedia community frowns on these articles, calling them COI: Conflict of Interest.

In short, editing the Wikipedia page about your own company is discouraged, as Wikipedia wants to ensure its content is unbiased.

A lot of users also took a wild guess which drew quite a few funny responses-

I think I’ve found the false information he’s talking about 😉🤔 pic.twitter.com/XGM09QDMmg — The New Guard (@LJKW96) February 4, 2020

Steyn, who had retired from Test cricket in 2019, had said that this year’s Twenty20 World Cup is very much on his “agenda” and he will begin another effort at an international comeback with the series against England.

“I know I’ll be part of (the T20 series against England), that was the last conversation I’ve had. I get a nice two-week break, then straight into it again. I’ll be around for the ODIs – to be honest, I don’t know how much I’ll play (the ODIs) … I’ll be there for that and then definitely the T20s,” he told ‘cricket.com.au’.

“That (T20 World Cup) is very much on my agenda. I’m starting to enjoy my cricket a lot more now, I think four overs is a lot easier on the body than the Test matches are,” he added.

Steyn retired from Test cricket after playing 93 Tests for South Africa, finishing with 439 wickets, the most in the long format by a Proteas bowler.

His strike-rate of 42.3 balls per wicket is the best of anyone with more than 200 Test wickets, while his 263 weeks spent atop the ICC MRF Tyres Test Bowling Rankings is also unmatched by any other bowler.

