Dale Steyn becomes South Africa’s most successful Test bowler

Dale Steyn has now become the most successful bowler for South Africa with 422 Test wickets, overtaking Shaun Pollock as they play Pakistan in the first of the three-match series at Centurion on Wednesday. Steyn had opener Fakhar Zaman out caught in the slips for 12 by Dean Elgar to achieve the milestone.

Going into the Boxing Day Test, Steyn had said on Tuesday, “I’m just looking forward to getting out there. I’ve been answering that question about that record for about two years now so we’ve passed that.”

“I have got a lot of wickets in me than just one more. I haven’t saved myself to take one more wicket than Polly. There is a bigger goal at the end of the day. It’ll be a beautiful thing to happen to me if it does. These honours are great things to achieve and I’ll be highly honoured. But when I do, I’ll get back to the end of my mark and try and take another one. That’s the plan,” EspnCricinfo quoted him as saying.

Dale Steyn, we salute you! What a man, what a player. Fitting that “Simply the best” is playing at Supersport Park, where everything started! Congrats legend @DaleSteyn62 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) December 26, 2018

The man who flattened my Off Stump with his 1st Test wicket is now the leading wicket taker in SA Test History … Well done @DaleSteyn62 … Great bowler & top man … #Steyn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 26, 2018

Congrats to Steyn-remover @DaleSteyn62 who just became the greatest wicket-taker in South African history. Wonderful bowler, great guy. #No422 👊👍👏 pic.twitter.com/ROPFFkn83B — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 26, 2018

The 35-year old has played just six Tests in the last three years due to injury. Talking about his return from the injury, the 35-year-old seamer said, “Many people don’t know the seriousness of that injury. You can’t just pick yourself up and start going again.”

“But it was wonderful to have that break. I got a lot closer with my family, something a lot of us struggle with because we’re on the road for so long. I was able to build great relationships with people who are close to me. And travel while I’m still young and come back really excited to play cricket at the highest level. I feel like I’m 23,” he added.

Steyn, meanwhile, sits at No. 11 on the list of all-time wicket-takers in Test cricket with New Zealand’s Richard Hadlee ahead of him on 10th with 431 wickets.