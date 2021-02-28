‘I have no time for you as a human’: Dale Steyn slams Kiwi commentator over tasteless remark in PSL

Dale Steyn, made his Pakistan Super League (PSL) debut on Friday when he represented the Quetta Gladiators in the 2021 season. However, it was his hairstyle that became the topic of discussion more than his on-field performance.

This was after former New Zealand cricketer, and current commentator, Simon Doull, remarked that Steyn was having “a little mid-life crisis with that hair”. A clip got viral on social media in which Doull and Gower can be heard talking about Steyn’s new hairstyle.

“Mid-life crisis with that hair,” Doull quipped and in reply, Gower called it ‘Lockdown hairs’.

Thereafter, the cameras focussed on Steyn, who was sitting inside the dressing room.

However, this did not go down well with the Protea pacer, who lashed out at Doull and took to Twitter to vent his ire.

“If your job is to talk about the game, then do that. But if you use that airtime to abuse anyone for their weight, sexual choices, ethnic backgrounds, lifestyle etc or even hairstyles, then im afraid I have no time for you as a human. You and anyone else like that to be fair,” Steyn wrote.

“That’s all I have to say. It was a great time last night, fantastic to play in front of crowds again, cricket is so much better that way. We lost but hopeful to pull it together in our remaining games. Thanx for the support Have a great weekend everyone,” he wrote in another tweet.

Steyn went on to snare two wickets but conceded 44 runs in his four overs. However, the Gladiators lost the match against Peshawar Zalmi, who chased down 199. Quetta Gladiators are at the bottom of the table.

Scores in brief:

Quetta Gladiators 198-7, 20 overs (Sarfaraz Ahmed 81, Azam Khan 47, Faf du Plessis 37; Saqib Mahmood 3-34, Wahab Riaz 2-54)

Peshawar Zalmi 202-7, 19.3 overs (Haider Ali 50, Imam ul Haq 41, Sherfane Rutherford 36 not out, Shoaib Malik 34, Wahab Riaz 20; Dale Steyn 2-44)

Player of the match – Haider Ali (Peshawar Zalmi)