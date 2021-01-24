‘Dad duty, always’: Graeme Smith’s son interrupts virtual press conference, gets shoelaces tied

Cricket South Africa director and former captain Graeme Smith had a special guest in one of his recent virtual press conferences. In a pleasant interruption, Smith’s son walked in during his talk over the ongoing Proteas’ tour of Pakistan and asked for his shoelaces to be tied.

Speaking on the ongoing bilateral women’s series between Pakistan women and South African women, the former opener was suddenly interrupted by his boy, who was seen holding a blue coloured toy bat.

Smith first apologised to the viewers for the unexpected interruption but when his son insisted, the 39-year old said, “Just tying his shoelace. Dad duty, always.” The video has won hearts online.

Graeme Smith’s son crashing a press conference so he can get his shoelaces tied is absolutely adorable ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OorqWXm9Pz — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) January 22, 2021

The South Africa Women have won the second ODI and the three-match series against Pakistan by 13 runs. They are set to play three-match T20I series post the third ODI on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, their male counterparts, coming off a 2-0 whitewash over Sri Lanka, begin Pakistan two-match Test tour on Tuesday which will be followed by three-match T20Is.

The first Test will commence on 26th January in Karachi and the second on February 4th in Rawalpindi. All T20Is to be played in Lahore. Post the Pakistan series, the Proteas will host Australia.