Eden Gardens to serve as shelter for groundsmen during Cyclone Yaas

The makeshift arrangement at Eden Gardens will also have provision for food. (File Photo)

The space under the Eden Gardens’ galleries will be used as a makeshift shelter arrangement for the ground staff of Kolkata Maidan clubs as the approaching cyclone Yaas strikes the city, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) announced on Monday.

Yaas, which is expected to make landfall on Wednesday according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), is predicted to hit Kolkata on Wednesday evening with a wind speed of 150kph-plus. As a result, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall is forecasted in Kolkata over the next few days due to cyclonic formation in the Bay of Bengal.

Several sports clubs and institutions have their tents located in the region around Eden Gardens and neighbouring Maidan area and leaving many of them could be vulnerable and prone to high risk amidst the extreme weather.

Therefore as a precautionary measure to deal with the situation, office bearers of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) have decided that a makeshift shelter arrangement will be made along with the provision of food and other amenities in the space under the Eden Gardens galleries from May 25th to 28th morning.

This facility would be offered to other sports associations as well for their persons staying at their Kolkata Maidan premises only if they desire to avail it.

“Groundsmen form an integral part of our system and we must ensure their safety in this hour of crisis,” said CAB President Avishek Dalmiya.

“We are also working in coordination with other Sports Associations so that the facilities at Eden Gardens could be extended to their personnel too who are located at Maidan Tents,” Dalmiya added.