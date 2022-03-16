After loss to England, India Women can’t afford slip ups in their next three games at World Cup

England’s four-wicket win over Mithali Raj’s team has dented India Women’s chances of qualifying for the knockouts of the Women’s World Cup. India’s NRR is down to 0.632 from 1.333, while England’s has gone up to 0.351 from -0.156. India Women will have to win all their remaining three matches to stay in the reckoning for a semifinal berth. After a win against Pakistan in the tournament opener, followed by a 62-run loss against New Zealand, India Women had outplayed the West Indies. But after being asked to bat by England, India Women were bowled out for just 134 in 36.2 overs.

How can India qualify for the knockouts?

Ideally, teams need a minimum of four wins to qualify for the knockouts. India will hope they don’t lose by a big margin against Australia, their next game on Saturday. India also has a match against Bangladesh on Tuesday and their final fixture against South Africa on March 27.

However, two wins in their next three games might not be enough for India to secure a spot in the semifinals because of their dip in run rate.

What is the format of the tournament?

The tournament features eight teams. All the teams played each other once in a round-robin format. The top four will qualify for the semi-finals.

Who are India’s next opponents?

India’s next three matches are against Australia (March 19), Bangladesh (March 22) and South Africa (March 27).

Which teams are safe?

Australia has continued their imperious form in the tournament with a seven-wicket win over the West Indies in Wellington on Tuesday. With four wins from four games, Australia, the most successful team in the history of the event, has lived up to its favorites’ tag so far in the tournament.

The other undefeated team is the ever-improving South Africa. With three wins in as many matches, the Sune Luus side have almost cemented their place in the semi-finals.

Others in the fray for the last-four stage?

Between India, hosts New Zealand, West Indies and defending champions England, two teams have a chance to qualify for the last four stage. India, West Indies and New Zealand will need at least two wins from their remaining fixtures. The scenario for India has become complex after the loss against England. NRR will play a crucial role at the end of the league stage. India (0.632) have the best run-rate among the other contenders but New Zealand (-0.257), West Indies (-1.233), and England (0.351) can catch up.

Who is not in the race for the semis?

Despite their nine-run win over Pakistan, their first-ever victory at the Women’s Cricket World Cup, the Bangladesh side are not in contention for a semi-finals spot unless the Nigar Sultana-led side keeps producing these miraculous results. Pakistan is statistically out from the tournament by losing four matches in a row.