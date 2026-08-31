‘Current board the worst in 70 years…’ : Rashid Latif lashes out on PCB

With their 194-run loss against hosts England in the second Test at Lord’s in the three-match series, the Babar Azam led Pakistan not only lost the series but also their 15th loss in their last 20 Tests. Sunday’s loss was also Pakistan’s tenth loss in 11 away Tests in this time and Pakistan now stands at the bottom spot in the ICC World Test Championship standings with two wins and six losses in this WTC cycle and 16.67 points percentage. Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has blasted the Pakistan team as well Pakistan Cricket Board and how the current board under Mohsin Naqvi is the worst in the last 70 years.

“Everyone is talking about the Pakistan team and how it’s the worst touring team in the last 50 years. But nobody is speaking about how the current board is the worst in the last 70 years. Nobody is talking about the worst selection committee and coaches. If you combine these issues, you will get the answer to your question. You will know who has ruined this team. Now you are losing consistently. This is the worst cricket board, that’s a fact,” Latif said while speaking on Geo TV.

In the first Test at Leeds, Pakistan had suffered an innings and 103-run loss. The Babar Azam led Pakistan team failed to get past 200 in both their innings and it was the same at Lord’s. England had batted first and posted a first inning’ total of 290. Pakistan were bundled out for 110 in their first innings followed by England being restricted to 208 runs in their second innings. Set a target of 388 runs to level the series, Pakistan were bundled out for 194 runs resulting in the heavy loss. None of the Pakistan batsmen could score a fifty in the first innings followed by Saud Shakeel being the only batter to score a fifty with his knock of 97 runs in the second innings. There were 14 instances when a Pakistani batsman failed to get past single digit score in the Test. Pacer Mohammad Abbas’s nine wicket-haul including the five-wicket haul in England’s second innings was the only face saving act for the team. Abbas spoke after the match about how the team’s performance is a concern for everyone.

“Our performance is a concern for everyone. Everyone is worried, including the selection committee and the NCA. We’re not doing well, we accept that. We’re not batting, bowling or fielding well and we discuss this all the time in meetings. We’re all working on it and we need to be, too.. We dropped catches and their key players scored 70-odd extra runs,” Abbas said. “That’s where the match changed because we could have bowled them out for 200. It’s disappointing,” Abbad said post the match.