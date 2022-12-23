Curran, Green Stokes hit jackpot as IPL franchises target all-rounders in mini-auction

Sam Curran @ Rs 18.50 crore. Cameron Green @ Rs 17.50 crore. Ben Stokes @ Rs 16.25 crore.

When it comes to spending, Indian Premier League franchises have always been generous, especially when it comes to premier all-rounders. There is no surprise in it, each auction the ceiling keeps getting higher and at the mini-auction ahead of IPL 2023 held in Kochi, the story was no different.

In fact, each of the top three buys were the most expensive in IPL history, overtaking the Rs 16.25 crore spent by Rajasthan Royals on South African Chris Morris in 2021. The only surprise was how Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings – two teams which entered the auction with a purse of Rs 20.55 crore and Rs 20.45 crore respectively – took a gamble by going for Green and Stokes. Punjab Kings, with Rs 32.20 crore in their kitty, were always going to have an edge.

Some broke the bank 💵💰 Some entered an intense bidding war 🤜🤛 While some got the player of their choice 🎯 Here are the 🔝buys at the #TATAIPLAuction 2023 👌 pic.twitter.com/93LXEYegWa — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022

Apart from the all-rounder trio, Nicholas Pooran went for Rs 16 crore to Lucknow Super Giants, which showed how teams were not hesitant to invest in those players who they think will provide them with an edge. Last season, playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Pooran scored 308 runs at an average of 38, with a strike rate of 144.

The price raised eyebrows, but Gautam Gambhir, who is the mentor for the Lucknow franchise, gave a peek into what they saw in Pooran. “We didn’t care about the previous season. He is 27 and could be having his best years ahead of him. Look at his numbers… he is someone who can bat at the top as well as at 6 or 7. There are not many like him. And he is a ‘keeper too and offers a back-up to Quinton (de Kock).”

Mini-auctions tend to throw up the most expensive buys. Morris, Yuvraj Singh (Delhi), Pat Cummins (Kolkata) and Kyle Jamieson (Bangalore), have all hit jackpots in mini-auctions. Teams that usually come into the auction with a big purse have shown their propensity to outbid others. That story continued here. Take Royal Challengers Bangalore, for example, who entered the auction in Kochi with a purse of Rs 8.75 crore. They raised the paddle for Harry Brooks, Mayank Agarwal, Curran, Green, Stokes, but couldn’t go beyond a point. But since they hadn’t released any of their first- choice players, their strategy was to try their luck with some big names, and when it failed, made some smart buys such as England left-arm pacer Reece Topley at a price of Rs 1.90 crore.

English top gun

With regards to the big buys, Punjab, Mumbai and Chennai will go home happy. The return of Curran to Punjab makes them look really formidable on paper and he could well be the player to take them into the play-offs next season. The England all-rounder is known for his effectiveness with the ball at the death apart from being used as a floater with the bat.

Curran came into the auction after a fantastic T20 World Cup, where he helped England win their second title while being adjudged the Player of the Final and the Player of the Tournament.

Mumbai Indians, who needed a fast bowler as cover for Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer, didn’t hesitate to show interest in Curran. But once Punjab showed no signs of backing down, they ended their interest, before going all-out for Green. The Australia all-rounder is yet to play in the IPL, but had a very good outing against India just before the T20 World Cup. A hard-hitting batsman who can demolish any attack, Gren is a bit unknown in terms of the conditions, but given he is only 23, Mumbai see him as a player for the future.

Chennai, who have been ridiculed in recent IPL auctions for putting together a Dad’s Army, bluffed their way before buying Stokes. Chennai went hard for Curran and even showed interest in Jason Holder. But the moment Stokes’ name came up, they didn’t hesitate to go for him full throttle.

With Dwayne Bravo no longer available, and MS Dhoni in the December of his career, Chennai need a match-winning all-rounder and a possible leader. While there are talks of grooming Ruturaj Gaikwad, in Stokes they now have a leader who is not only charismatic but also a shrewd tactician who is revolutionising the way Test cricket is played. One of the best cricketing minds around, Stokes is not only a three-dimensional player but a 4D component capable of winning matches single-handedly with bat, ball and on the field.