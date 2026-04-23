CSK’s Sanju Samson slams his second 100 of season, 5th IPL century overall in match vs MI

Sanju Samson of Chennai Super Kings celebrates after scoring a fifty during Match 33 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India, on April 23, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Sanju Samson slammed his second century of the season and his 5th overall in the league in the match against the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede on Thursday. Samson had notched up his first ton as a CSK player in match against Delhi Capitals on April 11.

For the 100 against the MI, Samson took 54 deliveries in an innings studded by 10 fours and 6 sixes as he helped CSK post 207/6.

After coming off a brilliant T20 World Cup where he helped India lift the trophy with scores of 97, 89 and 89 in the Super 8 and the semifinal and final respectively, Samson did not get off to an ideal start for his new franchise.