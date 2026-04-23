CSK’s Sanju Samson slams his second 100 of season, 5th IPL century overall in match vs MI

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Sanju Samson slammed his second century of the season and his 5th overall in the league in the match against the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede on Thursday. Samson had notched up his first ton as a CSK player in match against Delhi Capitals on April 11.
For the 100 against the MI, Samson took 54 deliveries in an innings studded by 10 fours and 6 sixes as he helped CSK post 207/6.
After coming off a brilliant T20 World Cup where he helped India lift the trophy with scores of 97, 89 and 89 in the Super 8 and the semifinal and final respectively, Samson did not get off to an ideal start for his new franchise.
The Kerala player came under huge scrutiny after he scored 6, 7 and 9 in his first 3 matches in the 2026 season. He then hit the century against DC before scoring 48 and 7 in his next couple of games.
Last year, Samson will made a landmark switch to the Chennai Super Kings at Rs 18 crore in the biggest-ever trade deal signed by the franchise, while CSK legend Ravindra Jadeja returned to his first IPL franchise, the Rajasthan Royals, with a renewed salary cut from Rs 18 crore to Rs 14 crore. CSK is the fourth franchise of his career. Since making his IPL debut in 2013, the Kerala wicket-keeper has represented RR in all but two seasons—2016 and 2017—when he played for Delhi Capitals.
Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL clash between the two five-time champions on Thursday.
Mumbai Indians retained the XI from their previous match which means Rohit Sharma continues to miss out for a third match in a row. He is enduring a hamstring issue.
MS Dhoni also has not recovered from a calf strain and is yet to play his first match of the season.
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