CSK’s Khaleel Ahmed ruled out of IPL 2026 with long-term injury

Chennai Super Kings suffered a significant setback after left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed was ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season due to a right quadriceps injury.

In an official statement, the five-time champions confirmed that the recovery period is expected to exceed 12 weeks, effectively ending his campaign with nine more league matches to go this season.

“The injury sustained will take more than 12 weeks to heal,” the franchise said in a statement.

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The injury occurred during CSK’s clash against Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on April 14, when the pacer was forced off the field midway through his final over after delivering just one ball. Gurjapneet Singh stepped in to complete the over and is now likely to see an expanded role within the bowling unit.

Khaleel’s absence adds to CSK’s growing list of concerns. The side is already missing key players, including former captain MS Dhoni, who continues to recover from a calf strain. Although Dhoni has resumed light training with the squad, he is yet to return to full-intensity match preparation and is likely to make a comeback for the game against Mumbai Indians on April 23.

Additionally, Nathan Ellis has been unavailable for the entire tournament and his replacement, Spencer Johnson, is also yet to join the squad as he works his way back to fitness.

To address the gap in the pace attack, CSK could turn to domestic options such as Mukesh Choudhary or Ramakrishna Ghosh. Choudhary offers a left-arm alternative similar to Khaleel, while Ghosh brings a different skill set as a right-arm fast bowler capable of contributing useful runs down the order.

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Ghosh, in particular, made headlines during the 2025-26 domestic season representing Maharashtra. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he produced a remarkable spell of 7 for 42 against Himachal Pradesh in Jaipur – the best List A figures for his state.

CSK, who have managed two victories from their first five matches, are set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Saturday.