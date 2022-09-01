CSK’s Johannesburg franchise in SA T20 league named Joburg Super Kings

The Johannesburg-based franchise of Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited (CSKCL) in the South Africa T20 (SA20) league has been named Joburg Super Kings.

Faf du Plessis will lead the side, while Stephen Fleming will be the coach, it was announced on Thursday. The announcement was made during an interaction session involving K S Viswanathan, CEO of CSKCL, Graeme Smith, League Commissioner SA20, Joburg Super Kings captain du Plessis, head coach Fleming and Jono Leaf-Wright, CEO of The Wanderers, a press note said here. The logo of the team acquired by Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited was also unveiled. Du Plessis, captain of the Joburg Super Kings, spoke about how the league can have an impact on the country’s cricket and the difference it made to the younger generation.

“I have an extremely lucky and long relationship with Chennai. When the opportunity presented itself again, I was extremely happy with that. I think it’s going to be (the SA20 league) incredibly crucial for the sustainability of South African cricket.

“I’ve almost been seeing first hand the difference that league cricket can have an impact on a country’s cricket. Certainly been involved with the IPL for the last 10-11 years. You see the difference that it makes to the young generation and the young players, especially in that Indian cricket team and environment,” du Plessis was quoted as saying. He said the knowledge, wisdom and experience that one can share across in league cricket was extremely important for the growth of the national team. Lavishing praise on his former skipper Smith, AB de Villiers and CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, he said he had learnt so much from them.

“I’ve been lucky as a player and as a captain to have some really good leaders in my time. Starting under Graeme (Smith), then moving to AB de Villiers, then moving my time across to Chennai Super Kings, where Stephen Fleming was really influential at the beginning of my leadership journey.

“To be around MS Dhoni, to just watch and observe exactly what he does on and off the field…I’m extremely grateful to have learned from so many great players and leaders in the game,” he said.”In terms of leadership, Dhoni has done the most. He’s the best guy to learn from.”