‘Don’t think they will make mistake of giving Sanju Samson captaincy’: Former India batter wants CSK to persist with Ruturaj Gaikwad

Sanju Samson’s high-profile signing with Chennai Super Kings has got the fans of the five-time champions talking, but former India batter Mohammed Kaif said that the franchise will do best to keep the captaincy tag away from the India wicket-keeper for now.

Samson was involved in a mega trade deal ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction last December, with CSK swapping veteran Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran with the Rajasthan Royals for the Kerala batter’s services. Samson’s popularity has also soared with his Player of the Tournament exploits during India’s T20 World Cup earlier this win.

Emerging as the unlikely star of India’s campaign, midway through the season, Samson’s record-breaking exploits had him smash 321 runs in only five innings alongwith a record 24 sixes. Despite the wind blowing in Samson’s favour, Kaif said that CSK will not want to rush things with Samson and rather persist with Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain.