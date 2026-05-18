CSK vs SRH Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Will MS Dhoni in what could be his last game at Chepauk Stadium

IPL 2026, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: Will he or won’t he? MS Dhoni batted in the nets alongside Prashant Veer for 30 minutes on Sunday, facing the throwdown specialists and then the spinners. By the time the clock struck 7.30 PM, he was back in the dressing room. He had done a bit of warm-up in the indoor arena before that, with no trainer by his side for a change. The 44-year-old did a few stretching exercises before waiting for around 15 minutes for his turn to bat.

He has technically been part of the squad but Dhoni has thus far been nowhere close to actually playing a match this season, even not travelling with the team on most away games. But, this could potentially be his last game at the Chepauk Stadium and he has said in the past that he would like to bid goodbye to the IPL here. Could this be the day that he returns? The result of this match will be significant for CSK’s season though. They need to win every single match from here on and the defeats suffered by Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings over the weekend.