CSK vs SRH Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Will MS Dhoni in what could be his last game at Chepauk Stadium

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IPL 2026, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: Will he or won’t he? MS Dhoni batted in the nets alongside Prashant Veer for 30 minutes on Sunday, facing the throwdown specialists and then the spinners. By the time the clock struck 7.30 PM, he was back in the dressing room. He had done a bit of warm-up in the indoor arena before that, with no trainer by his side for a change. The 44-year-old did a few stretching exercises before waiting for around 15 minutes for his turn to bat.
He has technically been part of the squad but Dhoni has thus far been nowhere close to actually playing a match this season, even not travelling with the team on most away games. But, this could potentially be his last game at the Chepauk Stadium and he has said in the past that he would like to bid goodbye to the IPL here. Could this be the day that he returns? The result of this match will be significant for CSK’s season though. They need to win every single match from here on and the defeats suffered by Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings over the weekend.
Chennai Super Kings:Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Dian Forrester/MS Dhoni, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (w), Smaran Ravichandran, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora/Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Short, Matt Henry, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Dian Forrester, Zakary Foulkes, Rahul Chahar, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan, Macneil Noronha
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Smaran Ravichandran, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Dilshan Madushanka, Gerald Coetzee, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.