CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026 Playing 11 Updates: Dhoni to arrive at Chepauk as Chennai play last home game

CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson will be crucial for Chennai vs Hyderabad today. (CREIMAS)

IPL 2026 CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Will he or won’t he? After six years, the question first popped up on the IPL, the picture appears a touch clearer than ever before. Injury after injury, week after week, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has quietly pushed himself to the background of the Yellow Army, even staying away from the dug-out on match days.

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On Monday, he is likely to make a change in guard by turning up at the famed Chepauk that he ruled like its only true king in his heydey as the CSK captain. There will be nerves, jitters and emotion aplenty at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as all of Chennai await the Playoffs qualification of the home side while confronting the question of a possible Dhoni farewell.

In Pat Cummins and Sunrisers Hyderabad, CSK face a nagging disruptor, who are also focused on clinching the win and a Playoffs berth tonight.

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