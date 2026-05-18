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CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026 Playing 11 Updates: Dhoni to arrive at Chepauk as Chennai play last home game

IPL 2026 CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11 Today Match Updates: MS Dhoni will be in focus as CSK play their final home game of the season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

By: Sports Desk
May 18, 2026 03:45 PM IST
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CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson will be crucial for Chennai vs Hyderabad today. (CREIMAS)CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson will be crucial for Chennai vs Hyderabad today. (CREIMAS)

IPL 2026 CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Will he or won’t he? After six years, the question first popped up on the IPL, the picture appears a touch clearer than ever before. Injury after injury, week after week, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has quietly pushed himself to the background of the Yellow Army, even staying away from the dug-out on match days.

CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: WATCH HERE

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On Monday, he is likely to make a change in guard by turning up at the famed Chepauk that he ruled like its only true king in his heydey as the CSK captain. There will be nerves, jitters and emotion aplenty at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as all of Chennai await the Playoffs qualification of the home side while confronting the question of a possible Dhoni farewell.

In Pat Cummins and Sunrisers Hyderabad, CSK face a nagging disruptor, who are also focused on clinching the win and a Playoffs berth tonight.

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15:45 (IST)18 May 2026

CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: The Playoffs stakes

The CSK-SRH clash is crucial on multiple fronts with regards to the make up of the Playoffs.

Here's a look at both scenarios

  • What CSK need to do to qualify? (READ)
  • What an SRH win could mean for CSK, PBKS, RR, KKR, DC? (READ)
15:40 (IST)18 May 2026

CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Dhoni to turn up at Chepauk...

Dhoni has given all the previous games in Chepauk a miss, staying back in the team hotel on match days. But the 44-year-old CSK talisman is expected to be present at the venue this evening. That could mean.... is this it? READ MORE

15:35 (IST)18 May 2026

CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Match squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Short, Matt Henry, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Dian Forrester, Zakary Foulkes, Rahul Chahar, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan, Macneil Noronha


Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Smaran Ravichandran, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Dilshan Madushanka, Gerald Coetzee, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar

15:26 (IST)18 May 2026

CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Welcome

As much as this evening will be about the utmost present and immediate future for CSK with regards to their Playoffs chances, Monday evening could also finally be the night for countless flashbacks and memories as MS Dhoni arrives at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The last home game of the season could very well be the last of the 44-year-old Dhoni in a playing capacity for CSK. Is it going to be that night, the end of an era?

It's a question that has tagged them all season and the sun may finally set when CSK take on the SunRisers in Chennai tonight. Their eternal talisman, MS Dhoni, may not turn up to feature in the side for their final home game. READ MORE

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