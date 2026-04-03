CSK vs PBKS: Chennai seek all-round improvements in first home match

Chennai Super Kings host the Punjab Kings in their first home match of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Chepauk Stadium on Friday. It will be CSK’s match at Chepauk without MS Dhoni and they will be seeking improvements in all departments, having started the season with an eight-wicket loss to the Rajasthan Royals. In head to head matches, CSK and PBKS are evenly poised with Chennai winning 16 and Punjab winning 16 as well.

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CSK, now a team full of youngsters, did not get anything right in Guwahati and would simply like to leave that comprehensive defeat behind in a long tournament such as the IPL. Considering how the Chennai surface played in the recent T20 World Cup, it should be a good batting wicket for the game on Friday.