CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 Highlights: Shreyas Iyer slams half century as Punjab Kings defeat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets

Marcus Stoinis of Punjab Kings and Shashank Singh of Punjab Kings celebrate their team's win over Chennai Super Kings during Match 7 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India, on April 3, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Captain Shreyas Iyer slammed a 50 as he built on an excellent start by Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh as Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets, consigning CSK to their second defeat of the season.

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 LIVE Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: Watch Here

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Earlier, Ayush Mhatre slammed 73 while Shivam Dube’s (45*) big hitting at the backend as well as Sarfaraz Khan’s blistering cameo of 32 off 12 helped Chennai Super Kings post 209/5 vs the Punjab kings at the Chepauk on Friday. Earlier, Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. CSK made one change with Prashant Veer replacing Matt Short while PBKS are going with the same team that defeated Gujarat Titans.

CSK vs PBKS Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Check Here

Following a poor show with the bat against RR, CSK were bundled out for just 127, and a 15-ball fifty from Rajasthan took them home with 47 balls to spare. PBKS, meanwhile, started their campaign with a win over Gujarat Titans. Cooper Connolly’s unbeaten 44-ball 72 on his IPL debut helped them chase down Shubman Gill’s GT.

In head-to-head in IPL, CSK and PBKS have faced each other 32 times with both sides winning 16 times each.

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 Squads

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brewis, Shivam Dube, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Shreyas Gopal, Khaleel Ahmed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Jamie Overton, Gurjapneet Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zak Foulkes.

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Harnoor Singh, Yash Thakur, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Vishnu Vinod, Ben Dwarshuis, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Vishal Nishad.

Match Ended Indian Premier League, 2026 - Match 7 Chennai Super Kings 209/5 (20.0) vs Punjab Kings 210/5 (18.4) Match Ended ( Match 7 )

Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets View Scorecard

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Live Updates Apr 3, 2026 11:24 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Punjab win Last 2 overs left. Punjab need 12 runs from 12 balls. Shashank on strike and Kamboj to bowl and the batter finds a gap to get 4!!! Followed by 2 more runs. Just one hit away. And a wide now. 5 needed. Oh, CSK have taken a review to check the wide. And it stays a wide. Shashank with a single now. And it's done. Stoinis slams a 4 to help PBKS win by 5 wickets Apr 3, 2026 11:14 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: GONE!! Matt Henry starts this one and he has STRUCK!! Tries to reach for that wide line and plays it straight into the hands of Noor Ahmad!! Will Punjab have another collapse like last match? Nehal Wadhera c Noor Ahmad b Matt Henry 10(9) Apr 3, 2026 11:12 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Iyer departs after scoring 50 Kamboj back and Iyer welcomes him with a boundary which is nicely placed. Followed that up with a wide-sih delivery which PBKS will review for a wide. Turns out it's a fair delivery. Review lost. And that's another boundary that brings up Iyer's fifty. Oh dear!! It's a no ball now. Things getting worse for CSK. Swing and a miss off the free hit so no harm done. AAND HE'S GONE!! Iyer tries to go after a wide-ish delivery and has played it straight to Chahar in the deep. Shreyas Iyer c Rahul Chahar b Anshul Kamboj 50(29) Apr 3, 2026 11:03 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Wadhera joins the party Chahar to complete his quota and Iyer times the ball perfectly for four!! Follows up with a single. What can Wadhera do? He can slam a SIXX, that's what!! Absolutely smoked. 14 off this one. PBKS 177/3 after 16 overs Apr 3, 2026 10:59 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Iyer goes BOOM Matt henry is back in the attack and Shreyas takes double braces to mine 4 from 2. After a dot, Iyer guides the 4th delivery to the third man boundary!!! And it gets worse as he pulls the ball over the ropes for SIX more. Not a good day for Henry. PBKS 163/3 after 15 overs Apr 3, 2026 10:55 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Quiet over by Noor Noor to bowl out with this over and almost another run out for Punjab but the ball couldn't be gathered on time. Risky single. 3 runs from the first 3 deliveries including a wide. Just 5 from this one. PBKS 148/3 after 14 overs Apr 3, 2026 10:51 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Double sixes from the skipper Chahar back into the attack and yields 2 from the first couple of deliveries. Follows that up with a SIXXXX!! Absolute disdain. The last delivery is slammed over the ropes for six more as Iyer takes charge. PBKS 143/3 after 13 overs Apr 3, 2026 10:45 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Kamboj sends back Connolly Kamboj back in the attack and sprays the ball short and wide for Connolly to calmly cuts it for a four. Goes off strike with a single and Iyer is on strike. He takes a single as well. And Connolly with four more!! Just shimmies and guides the ball towarsd the fine leg boundary. Goes again and is GONE!!!! Full toss and Connolly tries to get his bat to it and Henry with an easy catch!!! Cooper Connolly c Matt Henry b Anshul Kamboj 36(22) Apr 3, 2026 10:40 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Connolly with a brace of boundaries Noor Ahmad to bowl his 3rd over and Connolly welcomes him with a four before giving the strike to captain Shreyas Iyer, who returns the favour with a single of his own. Connolly gets four more by sending the ball to the same area wherre he got the earlier one. And a no ball now!! Free hit. Just 2 off it though. 14 from this one. PBKS 117/2 after 11 overs Apr 3, 2026 10:35 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: 100 up for Punjab Chahar will continue and yields just 2 from the first 3 deliveries before Connolly slammed one over the bowler's head for a four!! 100 up for Punjab. 8 from this one ultimately. PBKS 103/2 after 10 overs Apr 3, 2026 10:32 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: RUN OUT!!! Noor continues and Prabhsimran takes 3 runs off the first over before he and Connolly keep dealing in singles!! AAAND WHAT A HORRIBLE MISCOMMUNICATION AS Prabhsimran is found wanting!!! He was already half way down for a second before he heard Connolly send him back. CSK have a ticket out of nowhere!! Prabhsimran Singh run out (Sarfaraz Khan/Ruturaj Gaikwad) 43(34) Apr 3, 2026 10:25 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Connolly slams a boundary Rahul Chahar in the attack and a huge shout for an LBW on Prabhsimran. Umpire says no and CSK do not review. Connolly and Prabhsimran rotate strikes with singles as the scoreboard is kept busy. Connolly ends the over with a boundary. PBKS 88/1 after 8 overs Apr 3, 2026 10:22 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Prabhsimran keeps motoring along Noor Ahmad introduced to the proceedings now and yields 2 from the first couple of deliveries before Prabhsimram deposits him over the deep square leg boundary for a SIX!! Goes reverse after a couple of dots and gets four more!! PBKS 80/1 after 7 overs Apr 3, 2026 10:16 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Powerplay done Last over of the powerplay and Khaleel will bowl. Prabhsimran swings and misses the first ball. It's followed by a four over covers for four more!! The next one is swung and missed again, followed by another. Takes a single next and Connolly on strike. Just the 5 from this one. PBKS 68/1 after 6 overs Apr 3, 2026 10:06 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: BOWLED!! Matt Henry again and Priyansh Arya metes out the same treatment again as he slams it over the bowler's head for a SIX!! AAAND GONE!!! Tries to go hard again and misses it and gets his stumps rattled!! Priyansh Arya b Matt Henry 39(11) Apr 3, 2026 10:04 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Prabhsimran gets in on the act Kamboj in the attack now and Prabhsimran slams one through the bowler to the boundary!! That is followed up with another shot over the bowler for 4 more. 50 up for PBKS. Over the in-field again and Prabhsimran gets another boundary. PBKS 55/0 after 4 overs Apr 3, 2026 10:00 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Arya goes big again Khaleel continues and Prabhsimran flicks one but finds the fielder. Follows that up with a single and Khaleel now has to contend with the freewheeling Arya. He takes a single as well before Prabhsimran swings and misses. And Arya ends the over with a SIX!!! PBKS 43/0 after 3 overs Apr 3, 2026 09:55 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Henry taken apart Matt Henry will bowl the second over and Arya slashes, gets an edge and that flies to the boundary. Follows that up with a pull shot that clears the ropes for a SIX!! AAND ANOTHER BOUNDARY!! This time off the front foot and drives through the covers. Takes a single next and Prabhsimran is on strike and he slams a boundary!! Henry is being taken apart. 20 to end. PBKS 34/0 after 2 overs Apr 3, 2026 09:51 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Arya off to a flier We are back for the run chase and Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh open for PBKS. Khaleel with the new ball and he gets absolutely slammed by Arya for a four and then a six!! Exactly what Punjab needed. Takes a single and Prabhsimran is on strike. Back to back dots now. Negates those with 2 wides. 14 from this one. PBKS 14/0 after 1 over Apr 3, 2026 09:30 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Innings Break Arshdeep to bowl the last over and Veer and Dube with a sneaky single. Could have been run out but Prabhsimran couldn't hit the target. Arshdeep with a wide now. And they review for wide again. It stays a wide. And the next ball is slapped for a four!! That's 200 up for the Yellow Army. Back to back dots now before Dube swings his bat and miscues and the ball goes to the fine leg boundary. AAND HE ENDS WITH FOUR MORE!! CSK POST 209/5 Apr 3, 2026 09:24 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Dube on song Last 2 overs and PBKS has been penalized for slow over-rate. Just 4 fielders will be allowed outside. Chahal subbed out as Arya comes in. Bartlett to bowl and Dube smashes the first ball for a four!! That is followed by 2 more. Takes a single and puts Veer on strike now. He takes a single as well as the ball is pulled onto his helmet. The physio is checking for concussion now. Looks fine and we are ready to go again. Dube on strike and he places a four. PBKS review for a wide now. Ball within revised guideline. Fair delivery. CSK 195/5 after 19 overs Apr 3, 2026 09:14 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Veer off the mark Jansen to bowl out with this over and he starts with a wide. and Dube follows that up with a SIX!! Takes a single next and Veer is back on strike. He slams a four to fine leg as he just ramps one over everyone. First IPL runs for the youngster. PBKS now review for LBW. Pitching outside and the review is lost. 14 from this one. CSK 182/5 after 18 overs Apr 3, 2026 09:06 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Sarfaraz's blistering cameo ends Vyshak to bowl the 17th over and Sarfaraz with a dig to start off with a four!! Goes again but this time gets the top-edge and over the keeper's head for a boundary to third man. And nudges one again to the third man region for four more!! Another hattrick of fours. But the fun ends as he tries to hit another one but gets just the elevation and Wadhera with the catch. Sarfaraz Khan c Nehal Wadhera b Vijaykumar Vyshak 32(12) Apr 3, 2026 09:01 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Sarfaraz keeps motoring on On to the 16th and Bartlett is reintroduced to the proceedings. Dube mines 2 from the first ball before playing 2 dots. Eventually takes a single and Sarfaz has absolutely hammered the next ball over the ropes for a SIX!! 11 from this one. CSK 156/4 after 16 overs Apr 3, 2026 08:56 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Hattrick of fours by Sarfaraz Arshdeep back in the attack and Dube with a swivel pull for a single. Sarfaraz on strike and he slams a four!! Over the inner circle and crashes into the mid off boundary. AAND TAKE THAT!! Just ramps the next one over the keeper's head for FOUR MORE!! And would you believe it!! He has gone after Arshdeep again with a nudge through the slip region for 4 more!! 3 back to back boundaries. CSK 145/4 after 15 overs Apr 3, 2026 08:49 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: ANOTHER DOWN Jansen in the attack again and yields back to back braces off the first couple of deliveries. Followed by a single by Dube and Kartik Sharma is on strike. Big shout for a LBW and Jansen looks pretty confident and he has convinced Iyer to take the review. AND YES!! HE'S GONE!! ANOTHER DOWN FOR CSK. Kartik Sharma lbw b Marco Jansen 1(3) Apr 3, 2026 08:39 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Mhatre departs Vyshak continues and Dube with a single to start this one off. And the next one is gone for a four as Mhatre uses the ball's speed and guides it to the backward point boundary. AAAND GONE!!! Vyshak who dropped him a couple of overs ago, redeems himself. Same ball as Mhtare tries to dig it into the boundary and has edged to Chahal. Ayush Mhatre c Yuzvendra Chahal b Vijaykumar Vyshak 73(43) Apr 3, 2026 08:30 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: OUT!! Chahal on strike AAAND HE GETS THE BREAKTHROUGH!! Ruturaj went for a sweep but plays it straight into the hands of the fielder!! 96-run partnership broken. Ruturaj Gaikwad c Nehal Wadhera b Yuzvendra Chahal 28(22) Apr 3, 2026 08:28 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Mhatre with four more Vyshak will look to redeem himself after that drop last over and he yields back to back singles to start. Rutu with a brace next, followed by another single. Mhatre on strike and right on cue, places a four as the run rate was stalling. 9 from this one. CSK 110/1 after 11 overs Apr 3, 2026 08:23 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Mhatre dropped!! Chahal continues and he's not letting the batters get much of a room to hit him. AAAND ALSMOST HAS A WICKET BUT IT'S DROPPED!! Vyshak runs towards it but can't get a grip on the ball!! Big chance but is let go. 5 runs from the next couple of deliveries as the batters kerep the scoreboard ticking. 7 from this one. CSK 101/1 after 10 overs Apr 3, 2026 08:19 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Mhatre with his 50 Stoinis in the attack now and he tries to take pace off but Mhatre has struck a big shot over long off for a SIX!!! 50 for the youngster. Goes again and that's gone to the same area with the same result!!! SIX MORE!! Pressure building and Stoinis with a wide. A full toss next but that gets just one as Mhatre couldn't get the distance. Rutu with 2 runs off the next delivery followed by a single. 17 off this one. CSK 94/1 after 9 overs Apr 3, 2026 08:13 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Nifty from Chahal Spin is in as Iyer brings on Chahal. Ruturaj and Mhtare take singles off the first two deliveries. That is followed by 2 more singles as Chahal manages to keep the batters, especially Mhatre quiet. Just 6 from this one. CSK 77/1 after 8 overs Apr 3, 2026 08:09 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Mhatre takes apart Jansen Jansen to bowl the 7th and Mhatre has slammed him for a six to start this one off!!! Huge pull as the ball sails into the stands. Takes 2 next after missing a heave off the second ball before slamming another SIX!!! That's absolutely massive!! CSK 71/1 after 7 overs Apr 3, 2026 08:02 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Powerplay done Change of ends for Arshdeep as he starts the last over of the powerplay with a dot. Follows that up with a wide. Mhatre slams the next ball over long off for a four!! Takes a single to put Rutu on strike. The CSK captain returns the favour with a single of his own and Mhatre can see this over off. A single to end. CSK 57/1 after 6 overs Apr 3, 2026 07:57 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Mhatre turns up the heat Vijaykumar Vyshak in the attack now and Gaikwad with a single to start. Mhatre on strike and plays out a dot off the second delivery. AAAND A HUGE SIX NEXT OVER DEEP MIDWICKET!!! Mhatre has turned on the heat here. Swings and misses the next one before taking a single to end the over. CSK 49/1 after 5 overs Apr 3, 2026 07:53 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Mhatre with a hattrick of boundaries Bartlett continues and Gaikwad takes a single to start this one off. Mhatre on strike and he pulls one over the inner circle and to the mid-on boundary!! That is followed by another flick through deep mid-wicket for four more!! AAAND THAT'S FOLLOWED UP WITH ANOTHER PULL AND ANOTHER FOUR!! HATTRICK OF BOUNDARIES!! Exactly what CSK need. A miscued shot and gets 2 runs. 15 from this one. CSK 39/1 after 4 overs Apr 3, 2026 07:48 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Rutu drives for four Ayush Mhatre can't get his bat to pass the gauge test now. After 2 changes, he finds one that fits. Back to the match as Marco Jansen has the ball. Gaikwad drives the first ball to the sweeper cover for a four to start before taking a single. What can Mhatre do? Back to back dots as he can't get away. Ufff!! Jansen errs in line as the ball goes past the keeper for 5 wides. CSK 24/1 after 3 overs Apr 3, 2026 07:41 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: GONE!!! Barlett in the attack now and he starts off with a boundary as Ruturaj drives it through the covers. Good comeback by the bowler as the next delivery is a dot as it gets under Rutu's bat and hits the ground off the edge. Takes a single next and Sanju is back on strike. Excellent outswing as Samson stays rooted to the spot. But the next one is sent through the covers for four more!! AAAND GONE!! Gave himself a bit of room and he gets an edge and that has carried to the keeper!! Sanju Samson c Prabhsimran Singh b Xavier Bartlett 7(7) Apr 3, 2026 07:35 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Good first over Here come the two CSK openers as captain Gaikwad and Sanju Samson waltz down to the middle. Arshdeep Singh with the new ball in hand and he starts with a wide. The pitch is aiding swing in the early goings. Might not bode well for CSK. A great save from Shashank in the deep to save one run as Samson is off the mark with a well-placed 3 runs. Gaikwad on strike and he gets off the mark with a single. Over ends with Sanju getting beaten. great delivery. CSK 5/0 after 1 over Apr 3, 2026 07:28 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Is Shreyas's hand fine? Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer was hit flush on his wrist by a shot hit by teammate Cooper Connolly on Tuesday in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match vs the Gujarat Titans. He looked in considerable pain as the physio checked on him and was dismissed on the very next delivery. “All I can say, it’s nice. It’s the same as it was before. I don’t want to jinx anything. I just want to stay positive and hopefully everything comes out right,” Iyer had said in the post-match presentation ceremony when asked about the injury. Apr 3, 2026 07:26 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Last time they met The last time CSK and PBKS met was in April 2025 when Chennai's Sam Curran scored 88 while Pubjab's Yuzvendra Chahal took 4 wickets as the Yellow Army posted 190. Punjab on the shoulders of skipper Shreyas Iyer and opener Prabhsimran Singh chased down the target in 19.4 overs. Apr 3, 2026 07:19 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Check out the Purple Cap list Apr 3, 2026 07:16 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Impact subs for both teamns PBKS: Suryansh Shedge, Priyansh Arya, Vishnu Vinod, Pravin Dubey, Hemant Brar CSK: Jamie Overton, Rahul Chahar, Matthew Short, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Gurjapneet Singh Apr 3, 2026 07:15 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Why Dewald Brevis is not playing? Chennai are lining up without MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis once again. While Dhoni is expected to come back after a week, Brevis might return sooner after sitting out the first 2 matches due to injury. But not in this match which will put the pressure on the CSK batters once again. Apr 3, 2026 07:09 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Punjab Playing XI Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal Apr 3, 2026 07:07 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Chennai Playing XI Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed Apr 3, 2026 07:06 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Captains' corner Shreyas Iyer: We will bowl first. It's their first match on home ground, the pressure will be on them regarding how things go. I just want to remain positive, composed, and cool while talking, avoiding negativity. It gives us immense confidence considering the line-up we have; they have a good team playing consistently, and we just want to play to the best of our ability. I want to take on the bowlers when the chips are down; I don't want the bowlers to be on top. Want to go with a similar mindset this time as well. We are playing the same team Ruturaj Gaikwad: It looks like it's on the drier side; I don't think it'll change too much., Early April, so dew shouldn't play a role. Running on the board and defending it should be good. We had a tough time last season, a few mistakes and errors which can happen in a T20 game. But that's all in the past; it's about taking it game-by-game and focusing on each one at a time. That has been the key for CSK as a franchise: a strong top order and a good start by the openers. That was the reason for me partnering with Sanju Samson. One change, Prashant Veer replaces Matt Short. Apr 3, 2026 07:01 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Toss update Here are the two captains in the middle. Punjab Kings win the toss and opt to bowl first. This is the 7th time that the team winning the toss first have chosen to bowl first in all the 7 matches. Apr 3, 2026 06:54 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Punjab Kings | First impressions Even in the Impact Player era, having Marco Jansen as your No.8 is a luxury not many teams can afford. That depth in batting – illustrated even more by the handy Xavier Bartlett coming at 9 and nailing a nervous chase – looks to be Punjab’s biggest strength again. And if Cooper Connolly’s debut is anything to go by, they have unleashed a lethal weapon at No.3. Bowling looks well-rounded too. Apr 3, 2026 06:50 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Chennai Super Kings | First impressions After finishing last in 2025, CSK are propping up the table once more with a woeful Net Run Rate after a damaging opening defeat. There might be mitigating injuries, but their tactics – like not opening with Ayush Mhatre and lightweight batting XI when asked to bat first – left a lot wanting too. Apr 3, 2026 06:45 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Check out the highest run-scorer list Apr 3, 2026 06:44 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Pitch a concern for Chennai As CSK prepare to play their first home game of the season against Punjab Kings , all eyes are on how their young batting unit will come up. In the last two seasons, CSK have struggled in their own conditions, with the pitch at Chepauk becoming more batting-friendly. From being a venue where spinners called the shots, it has evolved into a pitch where pacers have got more purchase. And in the recent T20 World Cup, Chennai witnessed high-scoring games. All of it points to CSK playing on flat decks, which hasn’t been their strength in recent times. And on the eve of the game, Gaikwad said he isn’t sure of how the pitch will behave this time as well. Apr 3, 2026 06:38 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: All eyes on Samson Sanju Samson will look to make much more impact for his new franchise after failing to reach double figures against the Rajasthan Royals where he was cleaned up by a preach of a delivery by Nandre Burger. Can he do better against PBKS nad their bowlers, especially Arshdeep and Chahal? We'll have to wait and watch. Apr 3, 2026 06:31 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad on young Chennai team Despite the big loss against Rajasthan Royals in their opening match, where they were outplayed on all fronts, Chennai Super Kings are looking to get back on their feet when they host Punjab Kings on Friday. With a largely inexperienced team at disposal and the likes of Dewald Brevis and MS Dhoni still recovering from injury, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has said they are trying to keep the young team in a positive mindset. Having always relied on experienced players, CSK went for an overhaul in the mini-auctions ahead of the current season. Having missed a large chunk of previous season with an injury, this is again a fresh beginning of sorts for Gaikwad, who took over from Dhoni in 2024. “I think we didn’t have the best of squads last year. When I say that, no disrespect to any players. But, I think the combination didn’t just click the way we wanted. And then, obviously, the second year of the cycle, you just have limited options, limited pool available. And you try to fill in those gaps with whatever players available and hope that things will turn and things will fall in place. So, I think, yes, we might have missed out on few good players in the main auction that happened. As I said, it is a learning process. This year we tried to fix some of the places. A lot depends on how individuals click, how individuals play and perform as well,” Gaikwad said. Apr 3, 2026 06:28 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Check out the points table Apr 3, 2026 06:21 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Arun Dhumal on bigger IPL window Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal has said ‘there is definitely less interest in some bilateral games’ and that they would seek a seat on the table when the Future Tours Programme cycle would be designed post-2027. Dhumal further argued that for the IPL to move from 74 games at present to 94, and expand to 12 teams from the current 10, they would ‘really need a bigger window’. “It is a limited window between roughly mid-March and the end of May. As soon as June starts, the monsoon approaches the southern part of India, so there is no way you can extend at that point in time,” Dhumal told the Financial Times. :If we try to go from 74 to 94 games in the current window, we will end up having more double-headers. That does not work well for broadcasters. We have to look at their interests too. That is why we have restricted ourselves to 74 games.” (READ MORE) Apr 3, 2026 06:13 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Schedule for the next week April 4 3:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Delhi April 4 7:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad April 5 3:30 PM: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad April 5 7:30 PM: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru April 6 7:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata April 7 7:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati April 8 7:30 PM: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals in Delhi April 9 7:30 PM: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata April 10 7:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati Apr 3, 2026 06:07 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: All eyes on Cooper Connolly The bait ball lurked. After blasting Cooper Connolly on his pads with a flat ball on leg stump, Rashid Khan pulled the length back a fraction, pushed the ball faster through the air and outside off stump. He could almost imagine the batsman’s response: a cut from the crease, either feathering an edge or dragging the ball onto the stumps. But Connolly imagined the unimagined. He shifted to the back foot but, instead of going horizontal, opened up his body and clubbed him down the ground with a sweet, straight bat-swing — front foot in the air, back foot pivoting like an axis. (READ MORE) Apr 3, 2026 05:57 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Check out the full squad Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Matthew Short, Kartik Sharma, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Sarfaraz Khan, Prashant Veer, Rahul Chahar, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Akeal Hosein, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Aman Khan, Dewald Brevis, Zakary Foulkes, Urvil Patel Apr 3, 2026 05:52 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: For how long will MS Dhoni be out for? Chennai Super Kings talisman MS Dhoni suffered a setback ahead of his Indian Premier League return with a calf strain ruling him out of the first two weeks of the season, the franchise confirmed last week. Apr 3, 2026 05:47 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Gaikwad's captaincy record Ruturaj Gaikwad’s returns as Chennai Super Kings captain are yet to find a stable position across three seasons in the IPL. Suffering a crushing eight-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals in CSK’s IPL 2026 opener on Monday in Guwahati, Gaikwad’s captaincy record has plunged to 12 defeats in 20 matches. (READ MORE) Apr 3, 2026 05:44 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Players Punjab released Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell , Aaron Hardie, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Sen Apr 3, 2026 05:40 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Players Chennai released Ravindra Jadeja (traded to Rajasthan Royals), Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Matheesha Pathirana, Sam Curran (traded to Rajasthan Royals), Andre Siddarth, Deepak Hooda , Rahul Tripathi, Shaikh Rasheed and Vijay Shankar . Apr 3, 2026 05:37 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Players PBKS signed at the auctions Cooper Connolly (Rs 3 crore), Ben Dwarshuis (Rs 4.40 crore), Pravin Dubey (Rs 30 lakhs) Apr 3, 2026 05:31 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Players CSK signed in auctions 1) Akeal Hosein (West Indies), Base price: Rs 2 crore, Winning bid: Rs 2 crore

2) Prashant Veer (Uncapped), Base price: Rs 30 lakh, Winning bid: Rs 14.2 crore

3) Kartik Sharma (Uncapped), Base price: Rs 30 lakh, Winning bid: Rs 14.2 crore

4) Matthew Short (Australia), Base Price: Rs 1.5 crore, Winning bid: Rs 1.5 crore

5) Aman Khan (Uncapped), Base price: Rs 30 lakh, Winning bid: Rs 40 lakh

6) Sarfaraz Khan (India), Base price: Rs 75 lakh, Winning bid: Rs 75 lakh

7) Matt Henry (New Zealand), Base price: Rs 2 crore, Winning bid: Rs 2 crore

8) Rahul Chahar (India); Base price: Rs 1 crore, Winning bid Rs 5.2 crore

9) Zak Foulkes (New Zealand): Base price: Rs 75 lakh, Winning bid: Rs 75 lakh Apr 3, 2026 05:20 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Throwback to Raina's 87-run knock in 2014 Powerplays have never been more frenetic than they have been in the last few years in the IPL since the introduction of the Impact Sub rule in 2023. The new-ball phase, with only two fielders outside the 30-yard circle, has become the most conducive platform for teams to go all gung-ho and set the stage for gargantuan scores. Sample this: Across all 18 previous editions of the IPL until 2025, the overall tournament strike rate in a season crossed the 150-mark for the first time in 2024. That moved to an all-time high at 152.39 in 2025 across 73 matches, with 7887 Powerplay runs coming at a staggering 151.96 strike rate. Yet, none of them can match up to the chilling effect Suresh Raina produced 12 years ago in an emphatic Powerplay innings, single-handedly. (READ MORE) Apr 3, 2026 05:12 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Players Punjab Kings retained Arshdeep Singh , Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Singh Pannu, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis , Mitch Owen, Musheer Khan, Nehal Wadhera, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer , Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal . Apr 3, 2026 05:08 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Chennai retained players MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (traded in from RR ), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brewis, Shivam Dube , Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Khaleel Ahmed , Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Jamie Overton, Gurjapneet Singh, Anshul Kamboj Apr 3, 2026 05:03 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Punjab Kings fixtures Mullanpur, New Chandigarh to host games on April 11, 2026 – Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad April 19, 2026 – Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants April 28, 2026- Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh to host games on May 11, 2026 – Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals May 14, 2026 – Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians May 16, 2026 – Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Punjab Kings’ away games April 3, 2026 – Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings- M Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai April 6, 2026- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings- Eden Gardens, Kolkata April 16, 2026- Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings- Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai April 25, 2026- Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings- Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi May 3, 2026- Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings- Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad May 6, 2026- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings- Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad May 23, 2026: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings- Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Apr 3, 2026 04:58 PM IST IPL 2026 CSK vs PBKS Live Score and Updates: CSK remaining fixtures list Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Chennai on April 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru on April 5 Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Chennai on April 11 Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on April 14 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad on April 18 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on April 23 Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on April 26 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai on May 2 Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings in Delhi on May 5 Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai on May 10 Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings in Lucknow on May 15 Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on May 18 Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Chennai on May 21 Apr 3, 2026 04:51 PM IST CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: The tournament so far March 28: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: RCB won by 6 wickets March 29: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: MI won by 6 wickets March 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings: RR won by 8 wickets March 31: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans: PBKS won by 3 wickets April 1: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals: DC won by 6 wickets April 2: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH won by 65 runs Apr 3, 2026 04:44 PM IST CSK vs PBKS Live Score and Updates: Away from Dhoni’s shadows, time for Gaikwad to chalk own path Two seasons as captain. Rather one-and-a-half, due to an injury that ruled him out for a big part of the 2025 edition. If there is a current captain in the Indian Premier League with a thing or two to prove, it has to be Ruturaj Gaikwad. But before moving any further, there is a question that the Chennai Super Kings captain has to answer himself: Is he the leader of this team? Not too long ago, Gaikwad had categorically said, ‘Sir, there is only one boss,’ in reference to MS Dhoni. (READ MORE) Apr 3, 2026 04:43 PM IST CSK vs PBKS Live Score and Updates: Weather update According to Accuweather, the conditions in Chennai is pretty conducive to cricket with little to no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 29 degrees when the match begins with the conditions being partly cloudy. Apr 3, 2026 04:20 PM IST CSK vs PBKS Live Score and Updates: How will the pitch play? For CSK’s first home game of IPL 2026 against PBKS, expect a high-scoring contest. Spinners will still get some help, but batters will enjoy themselves under the Chennai lights. Chepauk was once known as a spin-friendly fortress where CSK’s Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin would choke batters on slow, turning tracks. However, the pitch has changed over the years, and now it’s more of a batting paradise where the ball comes onto the bat nicely, and strokeplay is easy. Just recently, India scored 254 against Zimbabwe here in a T20 World Cup match. Apr 3, 2026 04:15 PM IST CSK vs PBKS Live Score and Updates: Head to head Total Matches: 32 Chennai Super Kings won: 16 Punjab Kings won: 16 Tie: 0 No Result: 0 Apr 3, 2026 04:12 PM IST CSK vs PBKS Live Score and Updates: Predicted Xis CSK: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Ayush Mhatre, Matt Short, Shivam Dube , Sarfaraz Khan, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmed, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed PBKS : Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis , Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh , Yuzvendra Chahal Apr 3, 2026 04:10 PM IST CSK vs PBKS Live Score and Updates: Hello and welcome The Chennai Super Kings, smarting from their thrashing at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals in their opening match, will now welcome last year's runners-up Punjab Kings, who defeated Gujarat Titans in their own opening encounter. Who will win the Clash of the Kings? Follow our live blog for updates.