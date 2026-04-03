CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Match?

Chennai Super Kings will need to improve significantly in all departments of the game to trouble a potent Punjab Kings in their first home game of the Indian Premier League here on Friday. It was a uninspiring start for CSK in their opener against Rajasthan Royals. CSK, now a team full of youngsters, did not get anything right in Guwahati and would simply like to leave that comprehensive defeat behind in a long tournament such as the IPL. Considering how the Chennai surface played in the recent T20 World Cup, it should be a good batting wicket for the game on Friday.

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 – Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: Watch Here

While the injured MS Dhoni did not travel to Guwahati, he could be back in the dugout as a sounding board to captain Ruturaj Gaikwad while he nurses a calf strain. Sanju Samson, their biggest signing for the season, did not last long on his CSK debut and would be looking to make a big impact in front of home fans.

CSK vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Follow Here

CSK take on last year’s finalists Punjab Kings, who have become a formidable unit in the Shreyas Iyer-Ricky Ponting era.

As they aim to go all the way this season, they have found an able number three in Cooper Connolly who anchored a tense chase against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday night. The middle-order wobbled in what should have been a straightforward chase and that will push the team to produce a more convincing performance with the bat.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who returns to another IPL as a fitter cricketer, impressed with his variations of line and pace against the Titans, choking the flow of runs in the middle overs while dismissing two key batters.

The team’s another consistent performer, Harpeet Brar, was not part of the playing 12. Punjab Kings would need to a find way to play him in the the eleven or as an impact player.

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 livestreaming

When will the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 match take place?

The CSK vs PBKS game will take place on Friday, April 3, 2026. It will start at 7:30 PM IST.

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Which stadium will host the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 match?

The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

How to watch the Live Telecast of the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 match on television?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the CSK vs PBKS match on Star Sports network.

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Which platform will live stream CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 match?

Viewers can watch the live stream of the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 match on the JioHotstar app and website.

SQUADS:

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Priyansh Arya, Harnoor Singh, Mitchell Owen, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Musheer Khan, Praveen Dubey, Vishal Nishad, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh, Pyla Avinash, Shashank Singh.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Jamie Overton, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zakary Foulkes, Spencer Johnson, Kartik Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan, Ayush Mhatre.