Why was Aakash Chopra critical of CSK’s selection against PBKS: ‘Was just the third time in this tournament’s 19-year history’

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In the game against the Punjab Kings on Friday, the Chennai Super Kings picked only two overseas players, which has only happened the third time in the Indian Premier League’s history. However, the combination picked could not have come into question if Chennai had won the game, but they lost to Punjab.
In the opening game against Rajasthan Royals, Chennai has played Matthew Short and Jamie Overton both of the game did not play yesterday. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra questioned CSK’s decision to play just two foreigners and said it’s hurting them.
“It was just the third time in this tournament’s 19-year history that only two overseas players were fielded. Why would that have happened? We had asked yesterday whether the decisions Chennai took are hurting them. Exactly the same thing happened because they don’t have the confidence at all,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.
“You picked only two overseas batters, out of which one is injured and the second is not worthy of playing only because you feel why you should play him in the middle order. You made him sit out after one match. I didn’t understand the second one. I felt they would play with three, but they didn’t bring Jamie Overton as well. He scored runs in the last match and he bowls decently,” he added.
“They played Prashant Veer, but didn’t make him bowl. Why exactly did you play him? Things that never used to happen with Chennai are hurting Chennai repeatedly now. The auction strategy is hurting and what they are doing now is also hurting slightly,” he observed.
Chopra also lauded Ayush Mhatre’s innings of 73 runs. “Let me start with Ayush Mhatre. He is a shining star because he is batting at No. 3, although he likes opening otherwise. He batted extremely well. He has changed his technique a little. He used to go deep inside the crease earlier. He used to get slightly stuck, but now he is playing with a slight forward press,” he said in the same video.
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