Why was Aakash Chopra critical of CSK’s selection against PBKS: ‘Was just the third time in this tournament’s 19-year history’

In the game against the Punjab Kings on Friday, the Chennai Super Kings picked only two overseas players, which has only happened the third time in the Indian Premier League’s history. However, the combination picked could not have come into question if Chennai had won the game, but they lost to Punjab.

In the opening game against Rajasthan Royals, Chennai has played Matthew Short and Jamie Overton both of the game did not play yesterday. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra questioned CSK’s decision to play just two foreigners and said it’s hurting them.

“It was just the third time in this tournament’s 19-year history that only two overseas players were fielded. Why would that have happened? We had asked yesterday whether the decisions Chennai took are hurting them. Exactly the same thing happened because they don’t have the confidence at all,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.