Sunday, September 19, 2021
CSK vs MI: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya not in playing XI as IPL 2021 restarts

Mumbai Indians named Anmolpreet Singh in their playing XI, while Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya were among those who missed out.

By: Sports Desk |
September 19, 2021 7:28:32 pm
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya in action for Mumbai Indians (File Photo/IPL)

Captain Rohit Sharma and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya were not part of the Mumbai Indians playing XI as the IPL 2021 restarted in the UAE with a blockbuster clash between MI and Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

Instead of Rohit, Kieron Pollard walked out to the toss with MS Dhoni. “Rohit is okay, he’ll be fine sooner rather than later, I’m just the captain for today,” Pollard said at the toss. Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first.

Rohit Sharma had been reportedly carrying a knee injury on the recent England tour.

Also missing from the MI playing XI was Hardik Pandya, who has not returned to full fitness since his shoulder surgery. Chief selector Chetan Sharma had said Hardik would be ready to bowl his full quota of overs for India in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Anmolpreet Singh, who was named in the XI, made his debut for MI.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard(c), Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

