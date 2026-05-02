CSK vs MI IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match: Will MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma return after injury layoffs?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: The Indian Express predicts the playing lineups of Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match at the Chepauk.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readMay 2, 2026 11:00 AM IST
IPL CSK vs MI Playing 11IPL CSK vs MI Playing 11: Chennai Super Kings take on Mumbai Indians at Chepauk. (PTI)
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Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: It’s the battle of the laggards as the two most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), 7th placed Chennai Super Kings and 9th Mumbai Indians, will lock horns in the return leg of this season’s El Clasico. In the first leg of the encounter, Chennai came out on top against Mumbai at the Wankhede.

Coming to the teams, all eyes will be trained on the big guns with fans hoping that Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni can make their return to MI and CSK respectively after their injury setback. Dhoni is yet to play a single match this IPL after getting sidelined with an injury before the start of the season. Rohit had played the first few matches before he was also injured and has missed Mumbai’s last 4 matches. However, both camps have remained mum even one day ahead of the fixture about the availability of these two stalwarts.

CSK vs MI Predicted XIIs

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Urvil Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wicketkeeper), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar

CSK vs MI IPL 2026 Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Matthew Short, MS Dhoni, Matt Henry, Spencer Johnson, Zakary Foulkes, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan

Mumbai Indians Squad: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Krish Bhagat, Raj Bawa, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

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