CSK vs MI IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match: Will MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma return after injury layoffs?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: It’s the battle of the laggards as the two most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), 7th placed Chennai Super Kings and 9th Mumbai Indians, will lock horns in the return leg of this season’s El Clasico. In the first leg of the encounter, Chennai came out on top against Mumbai at the Wankhede.

Coming to the teams, all eyes will be trained on the big guns with fans hoping that Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni can make their return to MI and CSK respectively after their injury setback. Dhoni is yet to play a single match this IPL after getting sidelined with an injury before the start of the season. Rohit had played the first few matches before he was also injured and has missed Mumbai’s last 4 matches. However, both camps have remained mum even one day ahead of the fixture about the availability of these two stalwarts.