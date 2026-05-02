IPL 2026 CSK vs MI LIVE Score, Playing 11 Updates: Focus on MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma’s return as Chennai Super Kings face Mumbai Indians at Chepauk

IPL 2026 CSK vs MI Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Playing 11 Today Match Updates: In desperate need of two points in the Indian Premier League, arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will take on each other in Match No. 44 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

CSK vs MI IPL 2026 – Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: watch Here

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Two of the most successful sides in the history of the league, with both having won the title five times each, ironically, both MI and CSK are struggling to match their legacy this season.

Coming into the game, both teams are languishing in the bottom half of the points table. CSK have three wins in eight matches in IPL 2026. Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai sit in ninth place with just two wins and six losses from eight games, while Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai are seventh among ten teams with six points.

MI lead CSK in head-to-head encounters, having won 21 of the 40 matches played between the two sides in the IPL. CSK have emerged victorious 19 times.

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Live Updates May 2, 2026 03:52 PM IST CSK vs MI LIVE Score: Squads Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Matthew Short, MS Dhoni, Matt Henry, Spencer Johnson, Zakary Foulkes, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan Mumbai Indians Squad: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Krish Bhagat, Raj Bawa, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar May 2, 2026 03:37 PM IST CSK vs MI LIVE Score: Hola! Hello and welcome to the El Clásico. At least that is what it was perceived once, but the downfall of the franchises in the last few years has been sharp. This year, cricket from both five-time champions was below par. However, the Mumbai Indians have a score to settle after what happened in Mumbai when they were thrashed. As per Chennai, they too want to make their point after the appalling batting performance against the Gujarat Titans in the previous game.