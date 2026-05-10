CSK vs LSG Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Wait for MS Dhoni’s return continues for Chennai Super Kings

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IPL 2026, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants in match 53 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Coming into the contest, both sides have won their previous encounters.
Chennai comfortably beat the Delhi Capitals at their home ground and are in strong contention for the playoffs. With the bowling and batting departments in good rhythm, Chennai will go into the game unchanged unless there is an injury concern. And the return of MS Dhoni back into the side is paused as the former skipper did not take part in training.
As per Lucknow, they had a horrid campaign before beating the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last game. Their chances of qualifying for the playoffs are slim. However, with the win in their previous match, they will look to maintain their winning momentum by avoiding tinkering with what has worked.
Predicted XIIs
Chennai Super Kings predicted XII: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh
Lucknow Super Giants predicted XII: Mitchell Marsh, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram/Josh Inglis, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav/Mohsin Khan
Squads:
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, MS Dhoni, Matt Henry, Sarfaraz Khan, Matthew Short, Shreyas Gopal, Shivam Dube, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes, Prashant Veer
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, George Linde, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mukul Choudhary, Naman Tiwari
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.