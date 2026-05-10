CSK vs LSG Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Wait for MS Dhoni’s return continues for Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2026, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants in match 53 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Coming into the contest, both sides have won their previous encounters.

Chennai comfortably beat the Delhi Capitals at their home ground and are in strong contention for the playoffs. With the bowling and batting departments in good rhythm, Chennai will go into the game unchanged unless there is an injury concern. And the return of MS Dhoni back into the side is paused as the former skipper did not take part in training.