CSK vs KKR Toss, IPL 2026 updates: Will coin flip favour Ruturaj Gaikwad or Ajinkya Rahane in Chennai today?

CSK vs DC Toss updates, IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad will hope for his second win in Chennai today. (AP Photo)

IPL 2026 CSK vs KKR Today Match Toss Updates: Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the hope of earning their second win of the season.

CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026 UPDATES

The coin flip could be of particular importance at the venue where pitches can still play relatively on the slower side.

CSK vs KKR Toss Updates, IPL 2026 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium

TOSS: To be announced at 7 PM

CSK at home in IPL 2025

During their worst ever IPL season, CSK slumped to new lows even at their fortress Chepauk. Winning the toss only twice at home, CSK only one won of their six home games. On the occasions where the coin did not favour them, CSK dropped all four matches played at home.