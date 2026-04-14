CSK vs KKR Toss, IPL 2026 updates: Will coin flip favour Ruturaj Gaikwad or Ajinkya Rahane in Chennai today?

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IPL 2026 CSK vs KKR Today Match Toss Updates: Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the hope of earning their second win of the season.
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026 UPDATES
The coin flip could be of particular importance at the venue where pitches can still play relatively on the slower side.
TOSS: To be announced at 7 PM
During their worst ever IPL season, CSK slumped to new lows even at their fortress Chepauk. Winning the toss only twice at home, CSK only one won of their six home games. On the occasions where the coin did not favour them, CSK dropped all four matches played at home.
Tosses won at home: 2/6
Matches Won after Toss win at home: 1/2; Bat 1st: 0/0 Bat 2nd: 1/2
Matches Won after Toss loss at home: 0/4
During a sluggish season last year, KKR won only two of the toss in six away games. They ended up winning both games in chases. However, the lack of a favourable coin flip meant they dropped points in three of the remaining four matches.
Tosses won in away games: 2/6
Matches Won after Toss win in away matches: 2/2; Bat 1st: 0/0; Bat 2nd: 2/2
Matches Won after Toss loss in away matches: 1/4; Bat 1st: 1/2; Bat 2nd: 0/2
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Gurjapneet Singh, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Dewald Brevis, Zakary Foulkes.
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Navdeep Saini, Kartik Tyagi, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Blessing Muzarabani, Saurabh Dubey, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Varun Chakaravarthy, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.