IPL 2026, CSK vs KKR Playing 11 Today Match: Will Varun Chakaravarthy, MS Dhoni return when Kolkata take on Chennai?

IPL 2026 , Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Playing 11, Squad List: The 9th and the 10th team will lock horns on Tuesday as Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders go head to head in the battle of the laggards at the Chepauk.

Kolkata lost to Lucknow Super Giants in a match they looked favourites to win even until the 16th over before Mukul Choudhary played an innings of a lifetime to keep KKR from their first win of the season. Chennai, meanwhile, finally won their first match of the season after defeating Delhi Capitals to take them to 1 win in 4 matches.