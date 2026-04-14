IPL 2026, CSK vs KKR Playing 11 Today Match: Will Varun Chakaravarthy, MS Dhoni return when Kolkata take on Chennai?

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IPL 2026 , Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Playing 11, Squad List: The 9th and the 10th team will lock horns on Tuesday as Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders go head to head in the battle of the laggards at the Chepauk.
Kolkata lost to Lucknow Super Giants in a match they looked favourites to win even until the 16th over before Mukul Choudhary played an innings of a lifetime to keep KKR from their first win of the season. Chennai, meanwhile, finally won their first match of the season after defeating Delhi Capitals to take them to 1 win in 4 matches.
IPL 2026 Points Table: Check Updated Standings, Purple and Orange Cap Holder
All eyes will be on both camps to see if CSK talisman MS Dhoni makes his long awaited return or if KKR can include mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy in their lineup after he missed the last 2 matches due to injury. But if reports are to be believed, these returns look unlikely on Tuesday but fans will keep their fingers crossed.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Navdeep Saini, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Navdeep Saini, Kartik Tyagi, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Blessing Muzarabani, Saurabh Dubey, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Varun Chakaravarthy, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry, Ramakrishna Ghosh, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.