IPL 2026 CSK vs KKR Live Score, Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Chennai eye second Chepauk win over Kolkata

IPL 2026, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Playing 11, Squad LIVE: Chennai Super Kings will aim to regain momentum at their home fortress when they take on KKR on Tueday night.

CSK vs KKR Full Scorecard, IPL 2026: WATCH HERE

The MA Chidambaram Stadium used to be unbreachable for visiting sides during the peak of CSK’s powers. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s men received a crucial win at home against the Delhi Capitals and will hope to build on it to move away from the rut. Taking on fellow laggards KKR, the concerns for CSK have already been laid bare.

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Skipper Gaikwad’s tepidity and the lack of an X-factor bowler, admitted by the skipper himself, have reduced the command between CSK and other teams in their backyard.

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Live Updates Apr 14, 2026 03:59 PM IST CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score: Chennai Predicted XI CSK predicted XII: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh

Apr 14, 2026 03:42 PM IST CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score: Match Squads Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Navdeep Saini, Kartik Tyagi, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Blessing Muzarabani, Saurabh Dubey, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Varun Chakaravarthy, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra. Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry, Ramakrishna Ghosh, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes Apr 14, 2026 03:37 PM IST CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score: Welcome Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the CSK vs KKR contest. It's a battle between the laggards. Both struggling to find their right combinations. It will be interesting to see how the two sides fare with the bat after failing to fire collectively so far this season.