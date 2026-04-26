CSK vs GT Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Will MS Dhoni play for Chennai vs Gujarat?

IPL 2026, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: All eyes will again on Mahendra Singh Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings will take on Gujarat Titans at the Chepauk on Sunday. CSK look to be slowly returning back to form after a horrid start while GT are coming off back to back losses to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians after starting the season steadily.

As usual the narrative will be revolving around MS Dhoni, who is yet to play a match this season after getting ruled out before IPL 2026 for 2 weeks die to a calf strain. However, with the mandated two weeks already passing by, Dhoni is yet to don the yellow colours. There will also be a question on where the former CSK captain will fit in this lineup when he does return.