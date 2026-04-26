CSK vs GT Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Will MS Dhoni play for Chennai vs Gujarat?

IPL 2026, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: The Indian Express predicts the lineups of Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match at the Chepauk.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readApr 26, 2026 11:00 AM IST
CSK vs GT Playing 11 IPLCSK vs GT Playing 11 IPL: Chennai Super Kings take on Gujarat Titans. (PTI)
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IPL 2026, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: All eyes will again on Mahendra Singh Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings will take on Gujarat Titans at the Chepauk on Sunday. CSK look to be slowly returning back to form after a horrid start while GT are coming off back to back losses to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians after starting the season steadily.

As usual the narrative will be revolving around MS Dhoni, who is yet to play a match this season after getting ruled out before IPL 2026 for 2 weeks die to a calf strain. However, with the mandated two weeks already passing by, Dhoni is yet to don the yellow colours. There will also be a question on where the former CSK captain will fit in this lineup when he does return.

Gujarat, meanwhile, are unlikely to make any changes, hoping that their top 3 fires and their middle order find form.

CSK vs GT Predicted XIIs

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Matt Henry, Urvil Patel, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Zakary Foulkes, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan, Ramakrishna Ghosh

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma

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