CSK vs DC Toss Updates, IPL 2026: Will coin flip favour Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai at Chepauk today?

CSK vs DC Toss, IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai will hope to gain the coin flip favour against Delhi Capitals today. (BCCI)

IPL 2026 Today Match, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Toss Updates: Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in their second home game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday evening.

Both teams are coming of defeats, with CSK even more in a precarious situation after three successive losses to start their season.

CSK vs DC Toss Updates, IPL 2026 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium

TOSS: To be announced at 7 PM IST

Here’s how the Toss played its part last year for the Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium

CSK at home in IPL 2025

During their worst ever IPL season, CSK slumped to new lows even at their fortress Chepauk. Winning the toss only twice at home, CSK only one won of their six home games. On the occasions where the coin did not favour them, CSK dropped all four matches played at home.