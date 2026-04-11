CSK vs DC Toss Updates, IPL 2026: Will coin flip favour Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai at Chepauk today?

IPL 2026 Today Match, CSK vs DC Toss Updates: Will the coin flip favour Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings or Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium today.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readApr 11, 2026 04:00 PM IST
CSK vs DC Toss, IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai will hope to gain the coin flip favour against Delhi Capitals today. (BCCI)CSK vs DC Toss, IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai will hope to gain the coin flip favour against Delhi Capitals today. (BCCI)
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IPL 2026 Today Match, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Toss Updates: Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in their second home game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday evening.

Both teams are coming of defeats, with CSK even more in a precarious situation after three successive losses to start their season.

CSK vs DC Toss Updates, IPL 2026 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium

TOSS: To be announced at 7 PM IST

Here’s how the Toss played its part last year for the Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium

CSK at home in IPL 2025

During their worst ever IPL season, CSK slumped to new lows even at their fortress Chepauk. Winning the toss only twice at home, CSK only one won of their six home games. On the occasions where the coin did not favour them, CSK dropped all four matches played at home.

Tosses won at home:  2/6

Matches Won after Toss win at home: 1/2; Bat 1st: 0/0 Bat 2nd: 1/2

Matches Won after Toss loss at home: 0/4

DC in away games in IPL 2025

Despite their superb away record last season, DC narrowly missed the cut to make the Playoffs. Axar Patel’s men five of the six toss in completed games away from home and impressively won four of the five matches, erring only once in a chase against the Mumbai Indians.

Tosses won away from home: 5/6

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Matches Won after Toss win away: 4/5; Batting 1st: 1/1; Batting 2nd: 3/4

Matches Won after Toss loss away: 0/1

CSK vs DC IPL 2026 – Match Squads

Delhi Capitals Squad: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Sameer Rizvi, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Gurjapneet Singh, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Dewald Brevis, Zakary Foulkes

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