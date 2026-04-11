CSK vs DC Toss Updates, IPL 2026: Will coin flip favour Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai at Chepauk today?

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IPL 2026 Today Match, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Toss Updates: Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in their second home game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday evening.
Both teams are coming of defeats, with CSK even more in a precarious situation after three successive losses to start their season.
TOSS: To be announced at 7 PM IST
Here’s how the Toss played its part last year for the Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium
During their worst ever IPL season, CSK slumped to new lows even at their fortress Chepauk. Winning the toss only twice at home, CSK only one won of their six home games. On the occasions where the coin did not favour them, CSK dropped all four matches played at home.
Tosses won at home: 2/6
Matches Won after Toss win at home: 1/2; Bat 1st: 0/0 Bat 2nd: 1/2
Matches Won after Toss loss at home: 0/4
Despite their superb away record last season, DC narrowly missed the cut to make the Playoffs. Axar Patel’s men five of the six toss in completed games away from home and impressively won four of the five matches, erring only once in a chase against the Mumbai Indians.
Tosses won away from home: 5/6
Matches Won after Toss win away: 4/5; Batting 1st: 1/1; Batting 2nd: 3/4
Matches Won after Toss loss away: 0/1
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.