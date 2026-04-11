IPL 2026, CSK vs DC Playing 11 Today Match LIVE: Will Dewald Brevis play for Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals?

IPL Today Match 2026, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Playing 11, Squad LIVE: Chennai Super Kings will be looking to get out of the bottom spot when they face Delhi Capitals at the Chepauk on Saturday. CSK and DC are both coming into this match-up after losing their last matches and will look to course correct.

When in comes to Chennai, Dewald Brevis’ inclusion in the team can’t come fast enough with the batting lineup left wanting in all the matches they have played. While CSK still haven’t given an update on the South African’s availability, it’s very likely that he’ll return to the lineup in place of Kartik Sharma, CSK’s 14-crore signing.