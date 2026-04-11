IPL 2026, CSK vs DC Playing 11 Today Match LIVE: Will Dewald Brevis play for Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals?

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IPL Today Match 2026, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Playing 11, Squad LIVE: Chennai Super Kings will be looking to get out of the bottom spot when they face Delhi Capitals at the Chepauk on Saturday. CSK and DC are both coming into this match-up after losing their last matches and will look to course correct.
When in comes to Chennai, Dewald Brevis’ inclusion in the team can’t come fast enough with the batting lineup left wanting in all the matches they have played. While CSK still haven’t given an update on the South African’s availability, it’s very likely that he’ll return to the lineup in place of Kartik Sharma, CSK’s 14-crore signing.
For Delhi, Nitish Rana hasn’t had the best of times in the batting order and he is likely to be replaced by Karin Nair or Abishek Porel, both of whom are waiting in the wings after a decent IPL last season.
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav,Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Sameer Rizvi, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Gurjapneet Singh, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Dewald Brevis, Zakary Foulkes
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.