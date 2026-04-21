CSK top-scorer Ayush Mhatre ruled out of remainder of IPL 2026

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Chennai Super Kings suffered another setback in their bid to win a sixth Indian Premier League title after Ayush Mhatre was ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 with a hamstring injury.
While making the announcement on X, CSK have said that Mhatre’s injury will require a rehabilitation period of 6-12 weeks, which effectively ends his chances of playing a further role for Chennai. The 18-year-old had picked up the injury in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He seemed to pull his hamstring while taking a second run. He was tended to by the physio a few times in the game, and when he was eventually dismissed, he had to be helped off the field by Ramakrishna Ghosh and the physio Tommy Simsek.
Reports suggested that Mhatre underwent scans on Monday to determine the extent of his injury.
Chennai are currently eighth in the IPL standings, with just two wins from their six games.
Mhatre is not the only player CSK have lost to injury this season. Just last week they lost Khaleel Ahmed due to a Grade 2 right quadriceps injury. CSK are also missing the services of Nathan Ellis, who they lost to an injury even before the tournament began. Other players like Dewald Brevis (who didn’t feature in the initial games) and team talisman MS Dhoni have missed parts of the season already.
Mhatre is Chennai’s top-scorer up until now, scoring two half-centuries, at a very impressive strike rate of 177.87. This is despite him being asked to come at one drop, with Sanju Samson and CSK captain Ruturajh Gaikwad opening the innings for the Chennai Super Kings this season.
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