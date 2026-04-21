CSK top-scorer Ayush Mhatre ruled out of remainder of IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings suffered another setback in their bid to win a sixth Indian Premier League title after Ayush Mhatre was ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 with a hamstring injury.

While making the announcement on X, CSK have said that Mhatre’s injury will require a rehabilitation period of 6-12 weeks, which effectively ends his chances of playing a further role for Chennai. The 18-year-old had picked up the injury in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He seemed to pull his hamstring while taking a second run. He was tended to by the physio a few times in the game, and when he was eventually dismissed, he had to be helped off the field by Ramakrishna Ghosh and the physio Tommy Simsek.