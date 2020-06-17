CSK suspend team doctor for ‘PM Cares’ jibe on India-China face-off

Dr Madhu Thottappillil has had been with CSK as their team doctor for eight seasons. (Source: IPL) Dr Madhu Thottappillil has had been with CSK as their team doctor for eight seasons. (Source: IPL)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have suspended their team doctor Madhu Thottappillil for his tweet that apparently aimed a dig at the PM CARES Fund, tagging it to the news of 20 Indian Armymen who lost their lives fighting against Chinese troops at Galwan valley.

“Just curious if the Coffins will come back with a ‘PM Cares’ sticker on them?” Dr Thottappillil tweeted. The IPL franchise distanced itself from the comment, calling it “personal”, although they suspended their team doctor.

“The Chennai Super Kings Management was not aware of the personal tweet of Dr. Madhu Thottappillil. He has been suspended from his position as the Team Doctor,” CSK posted.

The franchise also regretted the tweet. “Chennai Super Kings regrets his tweet which was without the knowledge of the Management and in bad taste.”

Dr Thottappillil has had been with CSK as their team doctor for eight seasons. His tweets are protected, and only approved followers can see them. His Twitter profile mentions: “Views strictly my own”. So why did the franchise sanction him for a personal tweet, carrying a personal opinion?

“See, basically he was wearing a CSK T-Shirt and everybody identified him as the doctor of CSK. So that doesn’t give a correct picture of his personal opinion. There were lots of tweets coming into CSK, ‘is it the opinion of CSK’? So, we have to clarify that it is not the opinion of CSK, it is his personal opinion and since that was in bad taste, as management of CSK we should take action. We have taken action by suspending him,” CSK chief executive Kasi Viswanathan told The Indian Express.

When contacted, Dr Thottappillil informed via a text message that he wouldn’t like to make any comment or statement.

CSK haven’t yet decided about issuing a show-cause notice, but the team doctor will be given an opportunity to explain his side of the story. “We will hear his explanation. Whether he will be issued a show-cause notice, subsequent (to his suspension), the management will take care of (it). We have already spoken to him. We have already told him that he has been suspended. He is aware of it,” Viswanathan said.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including the commanding officer of 16 Bihar, were killed Monday night in violent clashes with Chinese troops in a massive flare-up on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

With regards to the PM CARES Fund, it was set up to combat, contain and provide relief in the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Some Opposition leaders, however, have questioned its transparency.

