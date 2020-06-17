CSK suspends team doctor for tweet on Ladakh clash

CSK team doctor Madhu Thottappillil (extreme left) (Instagram/SureshRaina) CSK team doctor Madhu Thottappillil (extreme left) (Instagram/SureshRaina)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday suspended team doctor Madhu Thottappillil for a social media post on the death of 20 Indian Army personnel during a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.

The Chennai Super Kings Management was not aware of the personal tweet of Dr. Madhu Thottappillil. He has been suspended from his position as the Team Doctor. Chennai Super Kings regrets his tweet which was without the knowledge of the Management and in bad taste. — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) June 17, 2020

CSK said in a tweet on Wednesday that the tweet by the doctor had been made in personal capacity and that he had been suspended from the team.

“The Chennai Super Kings Management was not aware of the personal tweet of Dr. Madhu Thottappillil. He has been suspended from his position as the Team Doctor,” the statement read.

“Chennai Super Kings regrets his tweet which was without the knowledge of the Management and in bad taste,” it added.

Thottappillil has been with the team since the IPL’s inception and is a specialist in sports medicine.

On Tuesday, after reports came in of Indian casualties during the violent face-off in Galwan Valley, Thottappillil had posted a tweet on the Army jawans in which he mentioned PMCares. He later deleted the tweet.

In the worst flare-up on the Line of Actual Control in more than five decades, twenty Indian Army personnel, including the commanding officer of 16 Bihar, were killed Monday night in violent clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley of Ladakh where disengagement of troops on either side was underway. The Army said there were casualties on both sides.

(With PTI inputs)

