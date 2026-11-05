CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad involved in four-player trade ahead of IPL 2027

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Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have completed a four-player trade ahead of Indian Premier League’s 2027 season, with Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards joining CSK. Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis will move to SRH for the next season.
Livingstone, the England all-rounder, joins CSK at a reduced fee of Rs 6 crore, having originally been acquired by SRH for Rs 13 crore.
Australian seam-bowling all-rounder Edwards also joins CSK at his existing fee of Rs 3 crore. Edwards was signed by SRH before making his international debut for Australia but could not feature in IPL 2026 after being ruled out with a foot injury.
In return, SRH acquired left-arm fast bowler Khaleel at his existing fee of Rs 4.8 crore. Khaleel, who previously represented SRH from 2018 to 2021, returns to the franchise after an impressive IPL 2025 campaign, in which he claimed 15 wickets in 14 matches for CSK. He featured in five matches for CSK in IPL 2026 before being ruled out of the season with a right quadriceps injury.
Australian fast bowler Ellis also joins SRH at his existing fee of Rs 2 crore. Known for his variations and effectiveness in the death overs, Ellis brings valuable T20 experience and adds to SRH’s pace-bowling resources.