CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad involved in four-player trade ahead of IPL 2027

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have completed a four-player trade ahead of Indian Premier League’s 2027 season, with Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards joining CSK. Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis will move to SRH for the next season.

Livingstone, the England all-rounder, joins CSK at a reduced fee of Rs 6 crore, having originally been acquired by SRH for Rs 13 crore.

Australian seam-bowling all-rounder Edwards also joins CSK at his existing fee of Rs 3 crore. Edwards was signed by SRH before making his international debut for Australia but could not feature in IPL 2026 after being ruled out with a foot injury.